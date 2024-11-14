Broncos and Falcons trying to put major disappointments from last week behind them

Atlanta (6-4) at Denver (5-5) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 2 1/2. Series record: Broncos…

Atlanta (6-4) at Denver (5-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Broncos by 2 1/2.

Series record: Broncos lead 9-7.

Against the spread: Falcons 5-5; Broncos 7-3.

Last meeting: Atlanta beat Denver 34-27 on Nov. 8, 2020, at Denver.

Last week: Falcons lost to Saints 20-17, Broncos lost to Chiefs 16-14.

Falcons offense: overall (5), rush (12), pass (5), scoring (13-T)

Falcons defense: overall (24), rush (20-T), pass (24),scoring (20)

Broncos offense: overall (24), rush (20), pass (27), scoring (22)

Broncos defense: overall (5), rush (7), pass (10), scoring (4)

Turnover differential: Falcons minus-2, Broncos minus-1.

Falcons player to watch

RB Bijan Robinson’s streak of five consecutive games with at least 100 scrimmage yards will be tested by a Denver defense that ranks seventh against the run and fifth in total yards allowed. Robinson rushed for a season-high 116 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s loss to the Saints and added three catches for 28 yards. With 1,079 scrimmage yards, Robinson is the first Falcons running back to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards through the first 10 games since Devonta Freeman in 2015.

Broncos player to watch

WR Courtland Sutton is on pace to have the first 1,000-yard receiving season by a Broncos player since 2019. After earning back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time in his career, Sutton had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown at Kansas City last week. This season, Sutton has 42 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

Key matchup

WR Courtland Sutton versus S Justin Simmons. The former teammates squared off countless times during their seven seasons together in Denver, but this marks the first time they’ll face each other in a game. Sutton joked that he texted Simmons and told him, “Hey bro, you see me coming across the middle, just remember we’re friends.”

Key injuries

The Falcons listed 16 players on their injury report Wednesday, including QB Kirk Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow). The Falcons’ defensive front line depth will be tested this week. DL Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and OLB James Smith-Williams (upper body) will not play. Rookie DT Brandon Dorlus, a fourth-round pick from Oregon, could make his debut. OLB Lorenzo Carter (concussion) could return. LB Troy Andersen aggravated his left knee injury last week but is expected to be available. … The Broncos are fairly healthy. S Brandon Jones (abdomen) was limited at practice during the week and he was really the only player of note who wasn’t full-go.

Series notes

The Broncos lead the series 9-7, but Atlanta has won the past three meetings. Denver won six straight between 1995 and 2000, including a 34-19 win in Super Bowl 33 following the 1998 season, which marked Hall of Famer John Elway’s final game.

Stats and stuff

Atlanta has wins over the Broncos in the past two games played in Denver — 27-21 in 2012 and 41-28 in 2004. … The Falcons are the only team to have two players (Drake London and Darnell Mooney) rank in the league’s top 10 in receiving yards. Mooney has 684 yards with five touchdowns. London has 649 yards with six TDs. … Mooney leads the league with 16 catches of 20 or more yards. … ILB Kaden Elliss had 10 tackles last week. Ellis has double-digit tackle totals in four straight games, the NFL’s longest active streak. … Atlanta ranks last in the league with nine sacks, including three against Dallas in a 27-21 win on Nov. 3 but none last week against the Saints. … Last week’s loss dropped the first-place Falcons to 4-1 against NFC South opponents. … The Broncos are 3-0 against the NFC South with all three victories coming by double digits. … QB Bo Nix’s 10 touchdown throws are four shy of the Broncos’ rookie record set by Marlin Briscoe in 1968. … Rookie WR Devaughn Vele scored his first career touchdown last week at Kansas City. … Third-year pro Nik Bonitto has seven sacks, one shy of his career high. … DE Zach Allen’s five sacks are a half sack shy of his career high set in 2022 with the Cardinals. … OLB Jonathon Cooper celebrated his four-year, $60 million extension with a sack of Patrick Mahomes last week. … Denver’s defense held the Chiefs to 1 for 4 in the red zone in Week 10. … The Broncos have held opponents under 20 points seven times this season, tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for most in the NFL.

Fantasy tip

Denver’s defense has 35 sacks so far, one shy of the New York Giants for most in the NFL.

