Brilliant performance by Kyler Murray leads Cardinals over Jets 31-6 for 4th straight victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 266 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores and the Arizona Cardinals won their fourth straight game by racing to a big lead and easily handling the New York Jets 31-6 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (6-4) scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives and never trailed.

Murray completed 22 of 24 passes — including a franchise-record 17 in a row during one stretch — spreading the ball around to James Conner, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. The Cardinals quarterback also ran for 21 yards.

Conner had five catches for 80 yards. Harrison caught the sixth touchdown pass of his rookie season. The Cardinals’ defense didn’t allow a touchdown for the third straight home game.

New York (3-7) has lost six of its last seven, failing to build off the momentum of last week’s win over the Texans. Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 35 passes for 151 yards. Breece Hall ran for 52 yards.

Arizona rolled to a 24-6 lead by halftime after Chad Ryland made a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. It capped a dominant two quarters that saw the Cardinals have a 239-85 advantage in total yards.

Murray completed 17 of 19 passes for 199 yards before the break.

New York (3-7) had a chance to get back into it early in the third quarter, but the Cardinals put together a goal-line stand, forcing a fumble by Rodgers on fourth down to end the threat.

Arizona iced its win on the ensuing drive, with Murray tip-toeing through the Jets’ defense for a spectacular 12-yard run and a 31-6 lead. It capped an efficient 10-play, 88-yard drive.

The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive when Conner ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Two plays earlier, the running back caught a short pass and ran for 44 yards to get down to the 1.

Murray ran for a 1-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

Murray’s third TD drive was arguably his most impressive. The quarterback got absolutely drilled by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on a first-and-10 play at the Jets 22 — a hit so hard that Murray’s helmet flew several yards backward.

Murray laughed off the frightening moment before making a big first down throw to McBride and then finding Harrison on a fade route in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown, making it 21-6 midway through the second quarter.

New York had to settle for two field goals in the first half. Spencer Shrader connected from 25 and 45 yards in his Jets debut.

Injuries

Jets: LB CJ Mosley (neck) was among the team’s five inactives. … DB Brandin Echols left with a concussion. … LT Tyron Smith (neck) left in the first half.

Cardinals: Starting S Jalen Thompson (ankle) missed his first game of the season. He was one of six inactives.

Up next

Jets: Return home to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Cardinals: Enter their bye week and won’t play again until Nov. 24 on the road against the Seahawks.

