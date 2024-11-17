Bo Nix throws 4 touchdown passes and the Broncos roll past the Falcons 38-6

DENVER (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 307 yards and a season-best four touchdowns, Javonte Williams got a push across…

DENVER (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 307 yards and a season-best four touchdowns, Javonte Williams got a push across the goal line from a half-dozen of his teammates, and the Denver Broncos rolled past the Atlanta Falcons 38-6 on Sunday.

Nix, who was 28 for 33, joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only rookie QBs in NFL history to throw for 200-plus yards with two or more touchdowns in four consecutive home games.

The Broncos (6-5) snapped a two-game skid and made it an unhappy homecoming for safety Justin Simmons, who spent his first eight seasons in Denver before the Broncos unloaded his $18.5 million salary last winter. Simmons signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Falcons (6-5), who have lost two in a row.

Simmons had five tackles and tried to stop Williams at the 5-yard line, holding his ground for a second or two as reinforcements arrived from both teams for a shoving match that resembled a rugby scrum. The Broncos won it when they shoved Williams into the end zone to complete his 14-yard scoring run that gave Denver an early 14-3 lead.

Nix also completed a pair of 12-yard touchdown throws, one to tight end Nate Adkins and the other to speedster Marvin Mims Jr. to stake Denver to a 21-6 halftime advantage. His 7-yard TD toss to fellow rookie and Oregon alum Troy Franklin made it 28-6 early in the third quarter and he capped his day with a 41-yard scoring strike to Lil’Jordan Humphrey to make it 38-6.

At that point, Falcons coach Raheem Morris replaced starter Kirk Cousins (18 of 27 for 173 yards, no TDs and one interception) with rookie Michael Penix Jr., who promptly completed a 20-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud III. Penix was 2 of 4 for 24 yards.

The Falcons, who have lost two in a row, got first-half field goals of 41 and 51 yards from Younghoe Koo, who missed three times last week in a three-point loss to the Saints.

The Broncos snapped a three-game losing streak against Atlanta with their first home win over the Falcons since Sept. 10, 2000.

Elliss & Elliss

Kaden Elliss had nine tackles for Atlanta but was upstaged by his little brother, Jonah Elliss, who had a key sack for Denver in the third quarter along with a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.

Injuries

Falcons CB Kevin King was ruled out in the second quarter with a concussion and WR Darnell Mooney pulled a hamstring in the third quarter. Atlanta ruled out eight players before the game, including several starters on defense, including CBs Mike Hughes and Dee Alford. … In the fourth quarter, DL Zach Harrison went out with a knee injury and WR Casey Washington got hurt on a deep incompletion and walked off to the locker room with an unspecified injury. … Broncos S Brandon Jones (abdomen), who replaced Simmons in free agency, was ruled out and replaced by Devon Key.

Up next

Falcons: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1 following their bye week.

Broncos: At Las Vegas next Sunday.

