Bills rule out TE Kincaid from facing 49ers, while holding open chance of LB Milano’s return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out tight end Dalton Kincaid from playing…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out tight end Dalton Kincaid from playing against San Francisco on Sunday night, while holding open the door for starting linebacker Matt Milano’s return after missing nearly 14 months due to injuries.

Kincaid will miss his second game with a knee injury, and has yet to practice since being hurt in a 30-20 win at Indianapolis on Nov. 10. As for Milano, the eighth-year player will be listed as questionable after spending the previous two days practicing fully and no longer wearing a non-contact jersey.

Buffalo (9-2) is coming off its bye week off, and a win over the 49ers (5-6) would clinch the Bills their fifth-straight AFC East title.

The 30-year-old Milano has not played since breaking his right leg in Week 5 of the 2023 season. He then tore his left biceps during a training camp practice in mid-August.

“Really just the next step, right?” McDermott said of Milano’s increased practice time and chances to play. “He hasn’t been through a Friday practice really to this extent. So we’ll see how he handles today and then go from there.”

The Bills have until Saturday to activate Milano from IR. And should he play, the expectation is for the Bills to ease Milano back into action as they’ve done with numerous players coming off long-term injuries in the past.

The Bills could also welcome back rookie tackle DeWayne Carter, who spent the past five weeks on IR with a wrist injury. Carter will be listed questionable, as will rookie receiver Keon Coleman, who is nearing his return after missing two games with a right wrist injury.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown is set to return after missing a game with an ankle injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.