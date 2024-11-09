Bills place linebacker Spector on IR and elevate 2 receivers from practice squad for game at Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed Baylon Spector on injured reserve on Saturday after the backup linebacker…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed Baylon Spector on injured reserve on Saturday after the backup linebacker sustained a calf injury in practice this week.

Spector was initially listed as questionable to play at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and will now miss at least four games.

The third-year player had three starts this season in place of Terrel Bernard. When not starting, Spector was serving as the primary backup to Dorian Williams, who is filling in for Matt Milano at the outside linebacker spot.

Milano tore his left biceps in August and not expected to return until early December.

The AFC East-leading Bills (7-2) also elevated receivers Tyrell Shavers and K.J. Hamler from their practice squad. Buffalo could be thin at receiver with rookie Keon Coleman expected to miss multiple weeks with a wrist injury, and Amari Cooper listed as questionable to play with a left wrist injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.