Bears’ offense looks better with Thomas Brown calling the plays during another tough loss

CHICAGO (AP) — There were some positive signs for the Chicago Bears in their first game since Thomas Brown was promoted to offensive coordinator.

There also was another heartbreaking ending.

D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson each rushed for a touchdown in Chicago’s highest-scoring game in a month. Caleb Williams made a couple of big throws to put the Bears in position for a dramatic win, but Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field goal was blocked on the final play of Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

It was Chicago’s fourth consecutive loss. But the Bears (4-6) managed just two TDs while scoring a total of 27 points in the first three games of the skid.

“I thought Thomas did a great job, honestly,” rookie receiver Rome Odunze said. “I thought he put us in position to have success.”

Brown, 38, got the job after Shane Waldron was fired this week. Brown had been on staff as the team’s passing game coordinator. He called plays for Carolina for at least part of last season as the coordinator for the Panthers.

Johnson’s 1-yard run in the final seconds of the first half stopped a streak of 25 consecutive drives without a touchdown. Chicago had failed to score a TD in back-to-back games for the first time since December 2004.

“From the start of the week, obviously made the change at offensive coordinator. Was really pleased how the operation of that went in terms of collaboration with the offensive staff and the players,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “And I think that showed today.

“Communication during the game was great. Guys are finding answers to move the ball. And they did a nice job of that. I thought Thomas Brown did a wonderful job of bringing that collaboration together.”

Williams had his best day since he passed for 226 yards and four TDs in a 35-16 victory over Jacksonville on Oct. 13. The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was 23 of 31 for 231 yards in his first game against Green Bay, and he rushed for 70 yards on nine carries.

Williams, who turns 23 on Monday, completed 50.5% of his passes for 468 yards in the previous three games. He was sacked nine times during last weekend’s 19-3 loss to New England, but that number was trimmed to three against Green Bay.

The rookie got the ball out of his hand more quickly for much of the matchup with the Packers, and he looked more decisive when he saw a lane for running the ball. He praised Brown for how quickly he relayed the plays to him.

“I think there was a few instances where Thomas right after one of the guys go down on a run or one of the guys catch a pass and go down, Thomas is right on the mic,” Williams said. “Sometimes it’s a little tough to hear right in the moment because it’s normally a positive play. He’ll just keep repeating it.”

Led by Williams and Swift, who scored on a 39-yard run late in the third quarter, the Bears finished with 179 yards rushing on 34 attempts. They had 142 yards rushing on 43 carries in their previous two games combined.

“We woke up today, we knew it was going to be a fight to the end,” Swift said. “I’m just proud of the way we fought. I wish it would have ended differently, but back to work.”

