Allen runs for TD and Bills force 4 turnovers by Flacco to win 5th straight, 30-20 over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taron Johnson returned Joe Flacco’s first pass 23 yards for a touchdown Sunday, and Josh Allen and James Cook each scored on TD runs to lead the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills past the Indianapolis Colts 30-20.

The Bills (8-2) extended their winning streak to five with their first victory at Indianapolis since 1998. Allen was 22 of 37 for 280 yards with two interceptions while running eight times for 50 yards. Cook had 19 carries for 80 yards.

Flacco had four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble — in his second start since replacing the benched Anthony Richardson. He was 26 of 35 for 272 yards and two TDs as the Colts (4-6) lost their third straight.

Jonathan Taylor rushed 21 times for 114 yards and rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell had his biggest game of the season with six catches for 71 yards.

It was an odd game, full of twists, turns and turnovers.

Just seven plays after Johnson’s pick-6, Flacco was intercepted again near midfield and the Bills quickly converted that takeaway into a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

The Colts responded. Taylor’s 59-yard run set up Matt Gay’s first field goal and after Indy’s defense stopped the Bills on fourth down, Flacco threw a 2-yard TD pass to Tyler Goodson to tie the score at 10.

Allen’s interception on Buffalo’s ensuing series set up another Indy field goal that made it 13-10.

It didn’t take Allen long to regain control.

His 13-yard TD run, which tied the late O.J. Simpson for the second-most rushing scores (57) in franchise history, gave Buffalo a 17-13 lead. Tyler Bass made field goals for Buffalo at the end of the first half and early in the fourth quarter, and Cook sealed the win with a 2-yard TD run late in the fourth.

Injury report

The Bills opened the game without two injured receivers, rookie Keon Coleman and the recently acquired Amari Cooper. They also lost TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) during the game. RT Spencer Brown left briefly with an ankle injury.

Indy also deactivated its top receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. (back), and wound up playing three rookie offensive linemen after LT Bernhard Raimann left in the first half with a knee injury.

Up next

Bills: Host Kansas City in one of the season’s marquee matchups next Sunday.

Colts: Visit the New York Jets next Sunday.

___

