With so many high-priced vets, the Chiefs rely on young players on rookie deals to keep winning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The basic finances of the NFL salary cap dictate that you can only pay star players so much money before the cash runs out.

That hasn’t stopped the Chiefs from doling out some massive salaries to their veterans.

Tops on the list is the 10-year, $450 million deal for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which nevertheless could be considered a steal in today’s market. But there’s also the five-year deal with more than $187 million for All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones; $80 million, multiyear deals for offensive linemen Jawaan Taylor and Joe Thuney; a four-year, $72 million contract that made Creed Humphrey the highest-paid center in the league; and tight end Travis Kelce’s deal worth more than $17 million per year.

So how have the Chiefs been able to stretch their budget?

Simple. They keep hitting on rookies and undrafted free agents, filling out their roster with players who have been producing at a high level but for pennies on the dollar.

“You’re paying your quarterback — obviously, rightfully so. The quarterback, the tight end, the D-end, the center — everything’s at the top of the market,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said earlier this year. “It’s just the reality of the business. You’ve got to draft and you’ve got to develop young talented.”

For evidence, look no further than the depth chart of the Chiefs, who are 5-0 heading into their week off.

On offense, they have three starters still on paltry rookie deals: wide receiver Xavier Worthy, right guard Trey Smith and left tackle Wanya Morris. It was four before wide receiver Rashee Rice’s season-ending knee injury, while rookies Carson Steele and left tackle Kingsley Suamataia also have started games for the Chiefs this season.

The number is a staggering seven players on rookie contracts when you shift to the defensive side, a group that includes All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, pass rusher George Karlaftis and standout linebacker Nick Bolton.

Bolton and Smith could be next in line for lucrative long-term deals, if Veach and his front-office braintrust can keep massaging the salary cap. Two others from their draft class, Humphrey and tight end Noah Gray, already signed new deals.

“With that mix of taking care of your veteran players that have earned it, and continuing to draft and develop talent, it’s almost a necessity that we have to do it,” Veach said of relying on so much youth. “Again, I think we put a lot of emphasis on the type of players that we bring in here. A lot of these guys are super smart, super versatile and have room to grow.”

In a perfect world, they also would have time to grow. But whether it has been the need to plug holes immediately or injuries to key players that have thrust them into the spotlight, rookies have been counted on to shine from the start.

Worthy is the latest example of them.

The Chiefs lost Marquise Brown to a shoulder injury before the season and Rice a couple of weeks ago. So the pressure has increased on the fastest player in NFL scouting combine history. And the fleet-footed Worthy has produced, with two touchdown runs to go with 12 catches for 179 yards and two more scores.

The most highlight-worthy came against the Chargers, a 54-yard touchdown grab that really showcased Worthy’s speed.

“I thought Xavier showed what he could do,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game. “He’s had a couple of other potential opportunities there that we weren’t quite able to get to him, but you got a chance to at least see him operate out there and do some nice things as one of the primary receivers.”

Suamataia has gone through some growing pains the first five weeks. Steele has dealt with fumble issues. But the confidence the Chiefs have in their young players remains. Their top five picks in April have been active for every game.

Last year’s draft class, which was underwhelming aside from Rice for a while, also has produced. First-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been rushing the passer more, Morris has stepped in when Suamataia was sent to the bench, and fourth-round pick Chamarri Conner has been one of the AFC’s breakout stars this season.

Conner already has 28 tackles to go with an interception, two quarterback hits — one that helped to sideline the Saints’ Derek Carr with an oblique injury last week — and a fumble that he returned 38 yards for a touchdown against the Bengals.

“He’s stepped in there and done a real nice job for us,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “He’s another one of those guys that I think just likes mixing it up physical-wise. We take as many of those guys as we can get.”

Given the makeup of the roster, the Chiefs will take as many young, productive guys as they can get.

