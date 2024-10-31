Vikings try to get their defense back on track in prime time against the Colts as Flacco takes over

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings surged to the top of the NFL with a five-game winning streak to start…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings surged to the top of the NFL with a five-game winning streak to start the season, fueled by a disruptive and relentless defense that suddenly became vulnerable in losing twice in a five-day span.

Did the rest of the league crack the code? Or did the Vikings simply get successively outplayed by two elite quarterbacks and the wealth of receiving, blocking and running talent around them? The Indianapolis Colts have the tough task of traveling to Minnesota to find out.

“Our fans really show up and do their part for sure. We’ve got to feed off that, feed off each other and take advantage of that being an advantage,” said Vikings safety Harrison Smith, looking ahead to the Sunday night matchup that more than likely will have the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd at its loudest.

The pre-snap disguises employed by defensive coordinator Brian Flores in his pressure-driven scheme have flustered many an opponent, particularly when the Vikings have the lead and are playing at home. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions didn’t flinch in a 31-29 comeback victory at Minnesota on Oct. 20. Neither did Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams last week in their 30-20 win. After returning home from the West Coast and having extra time to rest, the Vikings (5-2) are eager to get their defense back on track.

They’ll face another veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco, who replaced 2023 fourth overall draft pick Anthony Richardson as the starter.

“He’s seen every type of disguise in the world, every defense, every pressure, every blitz, so knowing that we really just have to be perfect on all of our assignments,” safety Cam Bynum said.

The Colts (4-4) have had all eight of their games decided by six points or fewer.

“When I’m preparing to start football games, that is where I feel most comfortable,” Flacco said. “This is where I feel at home.”

Hockenson makes his debut

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has rejoined the active roster, taking the place of injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Hockenson spent the first eight weeks on the physically unable to perform list while completing his rehabilitation from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee that occurred in the team’s Week 16 game last season. The passing attack could use the boost.

“It’s the production that he brings and the mismatch that he can create against safeties and linebackers,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “His ability to win versus match or man coverage, all those things are pretty unique for a tight end that also gives you value in the run game like he does.”

Hockenson said he felt ready to play at full speed two months ago at the end of training camp, but he praised the team’s medical staff for not only keeping him on track but making it clear why each step of the rehab program made sense.

“You do really have to stay patient with something like this,” Hockenson said. “I’ve felt good for months now, but to actually go out there, there’s data that says nine months is the key.”

Familiar faces

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will have a couple of old friends to seek out after the game. The former Southern California teammate of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold also grew close to Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played for the Colts in 2022. Pittman credited the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year with teaching him how to cope with strong and savvy players in the secondary, as the two of them frequently squared off in practice that season.

Changes coming from Cooter?

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has been tasked with tweaking the game plan to account for the difference in styles, experience and skills between the pure drop-back passer in the 39-year-old Flacco and the dual-threat dynamism of the 22-year-old Richardson.

“There’s some different strengths and weaknesses with each guy,” Cooter said. “Obviously, Anthony moves around, makes plays with his legs a little bit more often, and that’s the obvious one. I’ll hold the rest. I’ll let Flores and the gang at Minnesota sort of think about that.”

Slow start for Addison

The Vikings are eager for a bigger impact from wide receiver Jordan Addison, who had 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie last season but has not had more than three catches in any game this year. Addison, who missed two games last month with an ankle injury, had just two receptions for 22 yards against the Rams last week. He has scored once this season.

“I’m doing everything that I can. I’m learning and watching the film and trying to to get better. I’m looking forward to having a good game this week,” Addison said. “Just keep getting open. That’s my job as a receiver, so that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.