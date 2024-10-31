Vikings seek rebound from back-to-back losses in Sunday night game vs. Flacco-led Colts

Indianapolis (4-4) at Minnesota (5-2) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 5½. Against the spread: Colts…

Indianapolis (4-4) at Minnesota (5-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

BetMGM NFL odds: Vikings by 5½.

Against the spread: Colts 7-1, Vikings 5-2.

Series record: Colts lead 18-8-1.

Last meeting: Vikings beat Colts 39-36 in OT in Minneapolis on Dec. 16, 2022.

Last week: Colts lost to Texans 23-20, Vikings lost to Rams 30-20.

Colts offense: overall (17), rush (11), pass (21), scoring (19).

Colts defense: overall (28), rush (30), pass (24), scoring (13).

Vikings offense: overall (19), rush (22), pass (17), scoring (7).

Vikings defense: overall (18), rush (3), pass (30), scoring (9).

Turnover differential: Colts plus-1, Vikings plus-5.

Colts player to watch

RB Jonathan Taylor. After missing three games with a sprained ankle, Taylor rushed for 105 yards and a TD on 20 carries last week against the Texans. He’s been closer this year to his 2021 All-Pro form than he was the past two injury-affected seasons, and he’ll face a Vikings defense that has been vulnerable on the ground the past two weeks against the Rams and the Lions.

Vikings player to watch

LT Cam Robinson. Acquired in a trade this week with the Jaguars to replace injured standout Christian Darrisaw, the eighth-year veteran Robinson was working to get ready to play. David Quessenberry filled in for Darrisaw last week after he was hurt and figures to be part of the game plan, too, in protecting QB Sam Darnold.

Key matchup

Colts QB Joe Flacco vs. Vikings pass rush. The 17th-year veteran, who has replaced 2023 fourth overall draft pick Anthony Richardson as the starter for now, won’t be fazed by the loud crowd or the aggressive and unpredictable blitzes that defensive coordinator Brian Flores calls for the Vikings. Flacco will face a defense eager to get back on track after two rough performances, including a game without a sack against the Rams. The Vikings are still third in the NFL in sacks per game.

Key injuries

The Colts got three key starters — Taylor, DT DeForest Buckner and LB E.J. Speed — back last week from injuries. Their biggest concern is LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion). If he’s out, the Colts could start two rookies on the offensive line. … The Vikings will have TE T.J. Hockenson make his season debut after spending the first eight weeks on the physically unable to perform list. LB Blake Cashman (toe), who missed the past two games, has a chance to return.

Series notes

The Vikings set an NFL record in the previous matchup with the Colts by coming back from a 33-point deficit to win. That stopped a six-game losing streak to the Colts. … Minnesota has never won a road game in the series, either in Baltimore or Indianapolis.

Stats and stuff

The Colts have had all eight of their games decided by six points or fewer, including five by three points or fewer. … Flacco has only three career starts against the Vikings and none since 2017 when he was with the Ravens. … Buckner has five sacks in three career games against the Vikings. … Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo had three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last week. He had two sacks against the Vikings in 2022. … The Vikings have lost two games in a row after starting 5-0. They are the only team in the NFL this season to score in the first quarter of every game. … Darnold has a 114.6 passer rating in three home games this season. He had a season-high 128.8 passer rating last week against the Rams. … Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had a season-high eight catches for 115 yards last week. … Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel has four sacks in three home games this season.

Fantasy tip

Colts WR Josh Downs had a season-high 109 receiving yards and a TD last week against the Texans. In Flacco’s two earlier starts this season, he was targeted a total of 21 times for 16 receptions. The Vikings allowed 279 passing yards and four TDs to Rams QB Matthew Stafford last week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.