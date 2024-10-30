Titans receiver Calvin Ridley’s best game of season follows short chat and extra work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The foot injury that kept Calvin Ridley from practicing with the Tennessee Titans two straight sessions…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The foot injury that kept Calvin Ridley from practicing with the Tennessee Titans two straight sessions didn’t stop the wide receiver from working.

Far from it.

First-year coach Brian Callahan heard a JUGS machine working at 7 a.m. Tuesday, looked out the window and saw the Titans’ big free agent signee working with a helmet on and an equipment man shooting balls at Ridley.

He also worked with Tennessee’s newest toy, catching tennis balls before and after practice and during walk-throughs.

Callahan had a quick chat with the veteran receiver as well with the Titans trading away three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. and Ridley said the coach’s message was simple.

“Play better,” Ridley said Wednesday.

The six-year veteran turned in his best game in a Titans’ uniform catching all six passes for 118 yards in the first quarter. Ridley finished with 10 receptions on 15 targets for 143 yards, including 47-yarder, in an effort overshadowed by a 52-14 loss in Detroit.

“Coach got on me a little bit,” Ridley said. “But not only that, man, I just reverted back to my work. Went to working a little, just worked a little harder that week and just was little … more focused. Just like I got to play better, and that was it.”

Callahan caught some of Ridley’s early work on video and shared it with the rest of the Titans as an example of someone working to improve. Callahan estimated Ridley may have caught at least 200 balls before practicing fully last Friday.

“I commend him for trying to find a way to get better, and that was really good to see,” Callahan said. “But he’s done a lot of things to refocus himself and get back to it and I thought it paid off on Sunday.”

Ridley’s effort helped the Titans (1-6) turn in their best passing total this season. Mason Rudolph finished with 258 yards passing for an offense that’s 31st in the NFL in averaging 161.9 yards per game. Rudolph’s first pass went to Ridley for 13 yards.

His one mistake? Thinking a defender was closer and trying to make a cut when Ridley might’ve been able to simply outrace everyone to the end zone.

“I’ll be better,” Ridley said of such chances.

The Titans need Ridley now more than ever to lead a receiving group that has Treylon Burks, the 18th pick overall in the 2022 draft, on injured reserve. Ridley leads the team with 22 catches for 326 yards, averaging 14.8 yards per reception. They host the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday still looking for their first home victory this season.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has talked with Ridley about the criticism the receiver has gotten because of the slow start after signing a four-year deal worth up to $92 million in March. Simmons said he knows Ridley didn’t expect the coach to record him and share that with the team.

Simmons has often seen Ridley hard at work with no one watching.

“What are you doing to keep elevating your game, especially in this league?” Simmons said. “Because, I mean, every day someone trying to take those spots.”

Injury update

QB Will Levis (right shoulder) was limited, and Callahan said they plan to ramp up his work at practice to see how he responds. Levis has missed two straight games with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. … Nine Titans didn’t practice Wednesday with Callahan saying most are day to day at this point of the season. RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring) has a chance to return this week, but Callahan said CB L’Jarius Sneed (quadricep muscle) remains week to week hopefully getting closer to a return.

