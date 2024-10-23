Titans make 2nd trade of the day by swapping linebackers with Seattle, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made their second trade Wednesday by swapping linebackers with Seattle, sending Ernest Jones…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made their second trade Wednesday by swapping linebackers with Seattle, sending Ernest Jones to the Seahawks for linebacker Jerome Baker, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The deal also includes Seattle sending a fourth-round pick to Tennessee, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the trade.

That ends a very short stay in Tennessee for Jones after the Rams traded him in late August. He is in the final year of his rookie contract as a third-round draft pick in 2021 out of South Carolina. He helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in his rookie season and led them in tackles as the defensive signal-caller last season.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said that Jones will likely play middle linebacker, with fellow linebacker Tyrel Dodson shifting to the weakside. Macdonald expects Jones to be ready to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“A guy that we’ve had respect for for a long time,” Macdonald said. “Just a really good football player all the way around. I remember seeing him making plays in the Super Bowl, that was probably the first time he kind of got on my map. Just excited to get him here and get him rolling.”

Baker signed a one-year, $7 million contract this past March after visiting with Tennessee. He spent his first six years with Miami. He had 30 combined tackles and one sack in five games this season. Baker missed two games after injuring his hamstring in Seattle’s Week 2 win over New England.

The Jones’ trade alone nets the Titans a fourth-round pick in April and a sixth-rounder in 2026 along with Baker at the cost of a fifth-rounder in 2026.

Earlier Wednesday, Tennessee agreed to a deal sending three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs needing to replenish a position group ravaged by injuries.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP freelance writer Shane Lantz in Renton, Washington, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.