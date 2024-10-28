Titans are off to their worst start since 2015 and looking for answers with a 1st-year coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans never saw this coming, and now their challenge is trying to salvage something…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans never saw this coming, and now their challenge is trying to salvage something from a 1-6 start that is the franchise’s worst since 2015.

The Titans spent a lot in free agency and draft capital to give first-year coach Brian Callahan plenty of help.

Callahan said Monday he knows the Titans have no proof for their hard work. He didn’t ask for trust and said there’s no “sugar-coating” with Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

“It’s a production-based business and a results-based business. We’re 1-6, and that is what it is,” Callahan said. “But I do have faith in where we’re headed, and I do have faith in how we go about our business here and what that’s going to bring for us.”

That 2015 start cost Ken Whisenhunt his job 23 games into his tenure. The Titans’ biggest problem now is that Strunk has a general manager in his second season with a first-year coach in Callahan and no results to show for all the investment.

The Titans have been outscored 86-24 over their past two road losses combined after a 52-14 rout in Detroit that was the fourth-worst loss by point margin since this franchise became the Titans in 1999.

Worse, any flashes of improvement continue being drowned out by turnovers, penalties and other mistakes.

Only Carolina (1-7) has a worse record thanks to the Titans having their bye Oct. 6, and Tennessee is closer to being eliminated from playoff contention with a measly 2% chance at the postseason — worst in the AFC.

What’s working

The defense. The Titans put the offense in good position starting the game by forcing a Detroit three-and-out. They had three sacks in the first quarter and finished with four. They lead the NFL in both giving up a league-low 265.4 yards per game and 151.6 yards passing.

Unfortunately, four turnovers and long returns allowed on special teams left Tennessee with too many short fields to defend. They gave up five touchdowns with the longest drive 26 yards.

What needs help

Special teams. They gave up a 72-yard kickoff return and 190 yards on punt returns, including a 90-yarder for a touchdown by a former Titans receiver in Kalif Raymond.

The Titans are last in the NFL in allowing 18.2 yards on punt returns and next to last on kickoff return coverage. Punter Ryan Stonehouse has a powerful leg but needs to better angle his punts to help his teammates. Callahan said the hangtime was around 4 seconds, which isn’t enough.

Callahan said he will watch film with coordinator Colt Anderson and what schemes can be tweaked. The coach also defended Anderson, saying personnel was changed after giving up a couple of blocked punts early this season. That sacrificed some speed and coverage ability.

Stock up

Hey Calvin Ridley! The high-priced free agent finally came through with his best game for his new team and best in a couple of seasons. He caught every pass in the first quarter for 118 yards and finished with a season-high 10 catches for 143 yards.

That was a massive improvement for a receiver targeted 23 times with five catches for 26 yards total over his past four games.

Stock down

Mason Rudolph. Yes, the backup quarterback got the offense moving and putting up lots of yards. He also stared down a receiver on one of his two interceptions. Rudolph finished completing 57.9% of his passes and threw incomplete on four attempts on first-and-goal from the 1 at the end of the first half.

Injuries

Callahan said he’s optimistic quarterback Will Levis might be closer to 100% after having two games off to heal sprained right AC joint in his throwing shoulder. The coach said he didn’t have any new injuries to report from the game.

The challenge will be if CB L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) and RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring) have a chance to return after missing two straight games.

Key number

16 — The number of turnovers by the Titans that are next to last in the NFL. Combined with only three takeaways, they are tied with the Raiders for last in turnover margin.

Next steps

Try to win at home for the first time this season by hosting New England (2-6) on Sunday. Then hit the road to visit the Chargers in a season going nowhere fast — except to a top draft pick in April.

