The Rams still haven’t decided whether star receiver Cooper Kupp will return from injury Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are likely to wait until Sunday to determine whether top receiver Cooper Kupp will return from his ankle injury, coach Sean McVay said.

Kupp was listed as questionable Friday for the Rams’ home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Super Bowl 56 MVP hasn’t played since Week 2 for the Rams (1-4).

Kupp returned to practice in a limited capacity this week following Los Angeles’ bye. He racked up 18 receptions in the Rams’ first two games despite injuring his ankle during their blowout loss at Arizona.

“He’s had a good week,” McVay said at the Rams’ Woodland Hills training complex. “He is making good progress, and there’s a possibility he’ll be ready to go.”

Kupp has played in just 23 of the Rams’ 39 games since the 2021-22 season, when he won the triple crown of receiving by leading the NFL in catches, yards receiving and TD catches. He then starred in the postseason, winning the MVP award in the Rams’ victory over Cincinnati.

McVay indicated the Rams will consider the impact of two games in five days on SoFi Stadium’s unforgiving artificial turf when determining Kupp’s availability. The Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

“He has been pretty outspoken in regards to the way that that turf feels, and it’s not the same as (a) grass surface,” McVay said. “I haven’t gotten into the specifics about that for him, but we do know that it’s this week, and then we’ve got a Thursday. Both of those games are at SoFi, and I think what’s really important for him is … he looks good when he’s running routes out here, but what does that feel like when you’ve got somebody leaning against you in a contact situation?”

The Rams have been without their top two receivers for the past month while getting off to the worst start of McVay’s eight-year career. Record-setting rookie Puka Nacua injured his knee in Los Angeles’ season opener and is still on injured reserve.

Backup offensive lineman Joe Noteboom is unlikely to come off injured reserve this week despite returning to practice, McVay said. Noteboom injured his ankle in the season opener.

Rookie receiver Jordan Whittington is expected to play despite his shoulder injury.

