The Rams are starting slowly every week, and they’re already in an early season hole at 1-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If fans of the Los Angeles Rams feel as if their team is starting every game in a hole during this dismal season, that’s because they are.

The Rams (1-4) have yet to score a first-quarter touchdown in five games, repeatedly falling behind early. Matthew Stafford and his offense have been forced to play with a deficit each week, and they’ve only managed to rally back to win once.

That’s a shocker for a team coached by Sean McVay, whose game-opening scripts have been some of the NFL’s best during his eight years in charge. Los Angeles’ only points in the first quarter this season have been two field goals.

Partly as a result of these early struggles, the Rams are in another hole: They’re tied with Carolina for the worst record in the NFC as they head to their bye week.

“This doesn’t feel good right now, being in this situation,” McVay said.

The slow-start problems were exemplified Sunday in the Rams’ 24-19 loss to Green Bay. Stafford drove the Rams 66 yards to the Packers 4, but Los Angeles turned the ball over on downs with back-to-back incomplete passes toward Colby Parkinson.

The Rams scored an offensive touchdown in the second quarter and even took their first halftime lead of the season thanks to Jaylen McCollough’s TD return of Jordan Love’s atrocious interception, but Los Angeles’ offense failed to score on six of its first seven drives while Green Bay pulled away.

McVay and Stafford have put together innumerable big drives during their four years together, but doing it without Stafford’s top two receivers has proved nearly impossible over the past month. McVay is still hoping Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp can return from his sprained ankle after the bye, but it isn’t guaranteed — and fellow receiver Puka Nacua doesn’t appear to be close to a comeback from his knee injury.

The Rams’ numerous injuries have set them back, and those problems likely won’t abate much during the bye. Los Angeles needs to make many adjustments quickly to avoid a second injury-riddled losing season in three years.

“There are some comps (to 2022), and then there’s also some unique differences just because of the injuries we took on in training camp and then in the season,” McVay said Monday. “I’m hopeful we’re going to see some improvement and good things ahead.”

What’s working

Despite their dismal record, the Rams have only been blown out once. McVay’s team has been competitive in the second half of every game, showing heart and fight. That hasn’t translated into nearly enough success, but Los Angeles hasn’t been repeatedly outclassed this season, as it often was two years ago while flopping to a 5-12 record.

What needs help

The Rams have the NFL’s worst run defense, allowing 157.6 yards per game through five weeks. Coordinator Chris Shula’s 3-4 scheme did little to slow down the Packers, but he shares responsibility with everyone — particularly the inside linebackers who are not getting stops.

Stock up

Safety Kam Curl finally got put in a role that suits him, and he responded with an outstanding game against Green Bay. He pressured Love multiple times and batted down a pass while also contributing as a hard hitter in run defense. The Rams tried to use Curl as a deep coverage safety earlier in the season while compensating for injuries.

Stock down

The Rams’ injury-filled offensive line had another poor game, allowing Stafford to get hit 10 times and sacked three times. The 16-year veteran reported back soreness after the game, although McVay claims it isn’t serious — for now.

Injuries

WR Jordan Whittington injured his shoulder during his breakout performance, while LT Alaric Jackson has a swollen knee and DT Braden Fiske has a sore shoulder. McVay didn’t think the injuries were potentially season-altering.

Key number

95 — Kyren Williams’ rushing attempts through five weeks, tied with Derrick Henry for the second most in the NFL. Williams and Henry are tied for the league lead with 6 rushing TDs, while Williams’ 360 yards rushing are ninth in the league. Despite running behind that patchwork offensive line, Williams has proved his breakout Pro Bowl season in 2023 wasn’t a fluke. He’s one of the league’s top running backs.

Next steps

Their bye is early in the season, but the Rams need every week of injury recovery they can get. They have two games in five days when they return, hosting the Raiders and Vikings.

