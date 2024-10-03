The Cowboys and Steelers meet in a game between two teams at an early season crossroads

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields has done just about everything right while filling in for Russell Wilson. He’s largely avoided…

He’s largely avoided mistakes. He’s evolved from game manager to difference-maker. And he’s done it with an inherent calm that’s quickly won over his teammates.

It’s gotten to the point that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has propped open the door for Fields to keep the starting quarterback job on a full-time basis even after the calf injury that’s sidelined Wilson for a month is fully healed.

Asked if there’s anything Fields can do to further sway him, Tomlin smiled.

“Play well,” the NFL’s longest-tenured coach said. “Win.”

Another chance for Fields to make his case awaits on Sunday night when the Steelers (3-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (2-2).

The game will be a litmus test for both clubs. The Cowboys are hoping to prove they’re more the team that steamrolled Cleveland in Week 1 than the one that was outclassed in losses to New Orleans and Baltimore. Pittsburgh is smarting after the NFL’s top-ranked defense was pushed around early by Indianapolis in a 27-24 setback last Sunday that slowed some of the early season optimism surrounding its best start since 2020.

While Dallas will likely be without star linebacker Micah Parsons — who is expected to miss the first game of his career because of an injury after a high ankle sprain sustained against the New York Giants on Sept. 26 — the Cowboys believe they have more than enough depth to get by.

“It is a great opportunity for others,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’re excited about it. We took a step in New York, had a chance to catch our breath. Obviously, injuries are part of it. You never want to lose any of your guys, especially top guys. This is a great opportunity to show the quality of our football team.”

The same for Pittsburgh in a matchup between two teams that know a little something about playing under the lights. Dallas’ 106 victories in primetime are the most in NFL history. Pittsburgh is second at 98.

“When you look at two teams everybody goes for back in the day, it’s always Cowboys and Steelers,” Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen said. “’Sunday Night Football,’ everybody watching, the moments everybody lives for. So you’ve got the whole world watching, what are you going to do about it.”

Coming home

McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native who grew up in the heyday of the Steel Curtain Steelers, four-time champions in the 1970s. Two of those Super Bowl victories came against the Cowboys.

He was a sports fan, too, so he remembers Pittsburgh Pirates icons Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, who won two World Series in the ’70s. And Heisman Trophy-winning running back Tony Dorsett, who led the University of Pittsburgh to the 1976 national championship.

“Those were great years,” McCarthy said. “Four Super Bowls, two World Series and a national championship. It was a great time to be a kid in Pittsburgh.”

McCarthy visited Pittsburgh twice as Green Bay’s coach. He lost both times, though he did lead the Packers over his hometown team in the 2010 Super Bowl. And yes, he’s heard about it when he visits.

“I think one of the best compliments I could receive is when I do run into even strangers back there, they tell me, ‘If we were going to lose one, I’m glad it was to you,’” McCarthy said. “I think that speaks to being from (there). We’re a fraternity.”

Ready to run, part 1

The Steelers are dedicated to running the football, even though they’re not particularly efficient at it at the moment. Pittsburgh’s 138 rushing attempts are tied for tops in the NFL. Yet the Steelers are averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, only good for 26th in the 32-team league.

Tomlin downplayed his team’s sluggishness, attributing it to playing three of four on the road to start the season. He expects things to get going eventually.

“It’s not going to dictate a behavioral change from us as a collective in terms of how we prepare,” Tomlin said. “It’s reasonable to expect us to get better with more exposure and opportunity in that area.”

The running game could receive a bit of a boost with veteran guard Isaac Seumalo expected to return after missing a month with a pectoral injury.

Ready to run, part 2

There’s no indication the Cowboys will add Dalvin Cook to the 53-man roster despite having the worst rushing offense in the NFL. Rico Dowdle appears to be the primary back after getting 18 carries to just nine for Ezekiel Elliott over the past two games.

The Cowboys signed Cook to the practice squad just before the season started. The New York Jets used Cook sparingly in 2023 before a late-season release, and the four-time Pro Bowler played in the first of two playoff games for Baltimore after the Ravens signed him.

Only the Cowboys

In a truly “only the Cowboys” moment, Jerry Jones’ helicopter landed on the practice field close to the start of Wednesday’s workout, delivering the Dallas owner for about 20 minutes of viewing before he went to his office.

Asked if he had ever had a helicopter land during practice in his 30-plus years as an NFL coach, McCarthy said, “Let’s be honest, he was almost late for practice. I thought I was going to have to get on his (rear end). I was glad he made it.”

The helicopter moment came on defensive end K.J. Henry’s first full workday for the Cowboys after being signed off Cincinnati’s practice squad.

“Is this like an everyday thing?’’ Henry said he asked one of his new teammates. “I mean, this is real Dallas-like.’’

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon in Dallas contributed to this report.

