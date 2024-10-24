The Broncos might be catching another break with the Panthers going back to their benched QB

DENVER (AP) — A first-rate defense and a streak of good fortune are stoking Denver’s resurgence, which the Broncos trust…

DENVER (AP) — A first-rate defense and a streak of good fortune are stoking Denver’s resurgence, which the Broncos trust can send them back to the sort of relevance they’ve lacked since beating Carolina in Super Bowl 50 more than eight years ago.

The Broncos (4-3) host the Panthers (1-6) Sunday riding a hot streak. They’ve won four of five games while facing one opponent after another missing key players.

The Buccaneers were without Antoine Winfield Jr. and Vita Vea; the Raiders were minus Davante Adams pre-trade; and the Saints’ long list of sidelined stars included Derek Carr, Taysom Hill and Chris Olave.

The Broncos beat all three of those teams — by an average of 19.3 points.

The Panthers reinstalled Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, at quarterback on Wednesday following Andy Dalton’s car crash in Charlotte a day earlier that left him with a sprained thumb.

“I’m fired up for him to have another opportunity and just get in there and play some football,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said of Young, who was benched two games into the season after starting 0-2, giving him a 2-16 mark in the NFL.

So, the Broncos might be catching another big break Sunday.

Or maybe not.

“He’s an elite processor, the ball’s out very fast,” Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “He’s a first (overall) pick for a reason, right? I mean, that wasn’t one team. That was a league grade. So, he’s got talent. That’s not his problem.”

The issue, as it is with Denver rookie QB Bo Nix, is inexperience at the pro level.

Joseph called Young “a young player that hasn’t played a lot. So, he’s still figuring out who he is — and so are we.”

Although Dalton, an older, pocket passer, and Young, a mobile, dual-threat QB, are vastly different in style, the Panthers’ offense isn’t that divergent, Joseph said.

“What they do with each quarterback is a little different obviously because of the physical traits, but system-wise, they haven’t changed much,” he said. “Obviously, when you face a guy like Bryce who can scramble, you’ve got to have a different rush plan. So, that’s always in the cards.

“But every week we prepare for both quarterbacks, right? They have a 1 and a 2, so we don’t miss a mark on what the No. 2 can do. So, nothing’s changed. As we game-planned Monday and Tuesday he was in our plans. So, now he’s playing.”

Dalton might play, too. Canales said it’s possible Dalton could be the backup at Denver.

Young is taking his second chance in stride.

“I’m not really a huge big-picture, send-a-message person,” Young said. “I want to do everything I can to be the best I can today during meetings and practice. And then obviously do everything I can on Sunday. Whatever comes from that and how things are perceived in the building and throughout the world, that’s always stuff I can’t control. I just want to do all I can to help the team and that’s where my focus is.”

Nix mix

Nix has had an up-and-down rookie season with some statistically lean performances but also some games with big numbers. He’s only been sacked nine times and only has five interceptions, but he’s also thrown just five touchdown passes.

His running ability has been a revelation, coach Sean Payton said. Nix’s 254 yards on the ground are just 46 fewer than Broncos running back Javonte Williams, and he has three TD runs to Williams’ two.

Divergent defenses

While the Broncos’ offense has work to do — Nix is the team’s 14th starting QB since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50 and Payton is the sixth head coach in that span — Denver’s defense is top-notch under Joseph, who was the Broncos’ head coach from 2017-18 and returned as coordinator last season.

The Broncos lead the league in red-zone stop rate and yards per play and are second in sacks, third in total yards allowed per game and fifth in passing yards.

The Panthers have issues on both sides of the ball. They’ve allowed 243 points through seven games, tied for the third most in the Super Bowl era and only seven points behind the 1973 Oilers and 1966 Falcons. Carolina has progressively gotten worse over the last four games, allowing 34 points to Cincinnati, 36 to Chicago, 38 to Atlanta and 40 to Washington.

Injury bug

Canales has not had a pleasant indoctrination into the world of head coaching this season. The Panthers have lost three key starters — defensive lineman Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson and center Austin Corbett — to season-ending injuries and wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) for four games.

“I know that we will come out stronger from this,” Canales said.

