The 49ers open the practice window for Kalia Davis but hold off on Ricky Pearsall’s return

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got some needed reinforcements for the defensive interior but will wait at least another week to get first-round rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall back at practice.

This was the first week that players placed on injury lists before the season opener could be brought back to practice and the 49ers opened the practice window for defensive tackle Kalia Davis on Wednesday but are holding off on Pearsall’s return after he was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Aug. 31.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall wasn’t ready to practice this week but said he could be close to a return.

Pearsall missed the majority of training camp practices with injuries to his hamstring and shoulder but was set to be ready for the opener before the shooting. Pearsall narrowly avoided any serious injury but the team has said it plans to be patient as Pearsall recovers from the physical and emotional toll.

Pearsall has been working out on the side but can’t return to practice until the 49ers open a three-week window for his return.

“I’m excited for Ricky whenever he does get that nod,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “Obviously he’s been working his tail off to get back after that unfortunate situation. But I love the way that Ricky came in from day one and has competed.”

Davis has been sidelined since injuring his knee in the exhibition opener on Aug. 10 but provides a needed boost to a defensive tackle rotation that lost starter Javon Hargrave to a potentially season-ending triceps injury,

Davis was a sixth-round pick in 2022 and missed his entire rookie season recovering from a knee injury from his final year in college at Central Florida. He played three games last season with one sack.

“I thought he was playing great,” defensive end Nick Bosa said about Davis’ performance this summer before getting hurt. “He was flashing a lot in preseason. He’s just a guy who needs reps and needs his body to be healthy.”

NOTES: The Niners had several players miss practice with injuries described as day to day: Warner (ankle), TE George Kittle (ribs), WR Chris Conley (oblique), WR Jacob Cowing (shoulder), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), LB Dee Winters (ankle). … DT Jordan Elliott (knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), DT Kevin Givens (triceps) and S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) were all limited. … San Francisco signed LB Jalen Graham off Washington’s practice squad. Graham was a seventh-round pick by the Niners in 2023 and waived in August. … The 49ers also signed DL Jonathan Garvin and WR Terique Owens to the practice squad and released DL Shakel Brown from the practice squad.

