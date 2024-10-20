Texans’ Stefon Diggs gets into pregame scuffle with Packers’ Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon

GRFEEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Keisean…

GRFEEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon exchanged words and shoves during an altercation before their respective teams faced off Sunday.

Television cameras showed Diggs and Nixon jawing with each other as an official separated the two of them. As officials tried getting Diggs away from the sideline, more Packers converged onto the area and Alexander approached the receiver. Diggs and Alexander then appeared to shove each other as well before they were separated.

Diggs and Alexander have a longstanding rivalry going back to Diggs’ years with the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers’ NFC North rival. Diggs played for the Vikings from 2015-19. Alexander, a 2018 first-round pick, has spent his entire NFL career with the Packers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.