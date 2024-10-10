Steelers QB Russell Wilson says he’s ready to get back to work as balky calf injury improves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson believes he’s ready to get back to work. What exactly that work might look like,…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson believes he’s ready to get back to work. What exactly that work might look like, not even he knows.

Though the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback took some reps with the Pittsburgh Steelers starting offense this week for the first time since aggravating a calf injury in early September, it appears Justin Fields will get the nod once again when the Steelers (3-2) visit Las Vegas (2-3) on Sunday.

Asked what his expectations are, Wilson laughed and said “that’s a big question.”

“For me, I’m preparing my mind to get ready to go and everything else,” Wilson said. “That’s kind of my mentality and (try and) help us win, (however) that is.”

There’s a growing possibility that Wilson could be the backup behind Fields after spending the first five games as the emergency quarterback.

“I feel confident that I’ll be ready to play and play and play at a high level,” Wilson said. “I think we’re being really smart, too, and trying to understand exactly how I feel.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated the 35-year-old Wilson would have to check multiple boxes before being made active for the first time this season. Perhaps the most important one is being mobile enough to protect himself, something Wilson believes he’s been able to do during practice this week.

“I’ve played a lot of football games, have been in a lot of moments,” Wilson said. “I don’t fear them. (Just) getting ready to go and rock and roll.”

Wilson has served as a primary backup just twice in his career, both times last season in Denver when he was benched late in the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. While Wilson didn’t come out and say he’s comfortable if that’s Tomlin’s decision, he did stress he is eager to help in any way possible as Pittsburgh tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

“It’s a process, a process that I don’t love in terms of just having to go through what I’ve been going through,” he said. “But also at the same time, you get to figure out your fortitude, (your) mental fortitude, and also understand that you can always lead in different ways and everything else. I think that’s really important for us right now.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.