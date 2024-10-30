Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Oct. 31 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m. ESPN — Tulane at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Oct. 31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Charlotte

ESPN2 — NC Central at SC State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Ohio St.

9:30 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at UCLA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Second Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Houston at N.Y. Jets

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. England, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Quarterfinals

