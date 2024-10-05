Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Oct. 6 AUTO RACING 10:30 a.m. TRUTV — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 6

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi, Japan

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England (Taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3 – MXGP & MX2 Matterley Basin, England (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 4, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Florida

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS1 — World Cup 2024: Ukraine vs. France, Third-Place Match, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

10:55 a.m.

FS1 — World Cup 2024: Brazil vs. Argentina, Final, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

GOLF

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, French Lick Golf Resort, French Lick, Ind.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, Shizuoka, Japan (Taped)

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, Game 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Division Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Denver vs. Boston, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: New York at Charlotte

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Milwaukee at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Buffalo at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Chicago, Miami at New England, Cleveland at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Arizona at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Dallas at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Penrith, Grand Final, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Washington at Orlando

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Wuhan-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team Nuneviller, Mesa, Ariz.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs: New York at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 4

5 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Playoffs: Minnesota at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 4

