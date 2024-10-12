Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Oct. 13 AUTO RACING 2 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying,…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 13

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: Week 5, Palm Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Exhibition: Michigan St. at N. Michigan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at Tennessee

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Florida

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Kentucky

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

3 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Southern Cal

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National, Paris

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8:15 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at New York

NBATV — 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Chicago, London, 9:30 a.m.

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Houston at New England, Washington at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Green Bay, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Cleveland at Philadelphia

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Denver, Pittsburgh at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Atlanta at Carolina

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. England, Group F, Helsinki, Finland

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group G, Linz, Austria

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Seattle at Utah

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Juventus (Taped)

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 2

