Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 13

Sunday, Oct. 13
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: Week 5, Palm Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Exhibition: Michigan St. at N. Michigan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at Tennessee
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Florida
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Kentucky
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
3 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Southern Cal
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The FedEx Open De France, Final Round, Le Golf National, Paris
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship: 13-U All-Star Teams, Frisco Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:15 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at New York
NBATV — 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Chicago, London, 9:30 a.m.
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Tennessee, Houston at New England, Washington at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Green Bay, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Cleveland at Philadelphia
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: L.A. Chargers at Denver, Pittsburgh at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Atlanta at Carolina
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. England, Group F, Helsinki, Finland
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group G, Linz, Austria
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Seattle at Utah
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Juventus (Taped)
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Final
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA, Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Minnesota at New York, Game 2
