Sports on TV for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Oct. 28

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh

ESPN — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Member-Meneh vs. Team Hentz, Mesa, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz-Mejia vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Golden State

TRUTV — New Orleans at Golden State (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Rangers at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at San Jose

Wednesday, Oct. 30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kennesaw St. at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, First Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Indiana

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Los Angeles

TRUTV — Vegas at Los Angeles (DataCast)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Argentina, Louisville, Ky.

Thursday, Oct. 31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Charlotte

ESPN2 — NC Central at SC State

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, First Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Second Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Second Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Houston at N.Y. Jets

Friday, Nov. 1

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Columbia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at FAU

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Third Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Minnesota

Saturday, Nov. 2

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

2 p.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: From Selangor, Malaysia

3:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — TBA

CBS — Air Force at Army

CW — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville, Fla.

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Kansas St. at Houston

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

TRUTV — Wyoming at New Mexico

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

NBC — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

Midnight

ESPNU — Tulane at Charlotte (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Japan

1 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The BNI Indonesian Masters, Final Round, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, East Jakarta, Indonesia

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.

6 p.m.

USA — Breeders’ Cup 2024: World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Southampton

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

Sunday, Nov. 3

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: From Selangor, Malaysia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The XFINITY 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Stanford

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of France 2024, Angers, France

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca, Spain

MARATHON

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, New Orleans at Carolina, Denver at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Atlanta, Las Vegas at Cincinnati, New England at Tennessee, Washington at N.Y. Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Philadelphia, Chicago at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Green Bay, L.A. Rams at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Indianapolis at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL — Kansas City at Chicago

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at San Diego

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.

