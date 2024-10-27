Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Oct. 28
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Boston
10 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh
ESPN — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: New York City FC at Cincinnati, Game 1
8:50 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Houston at Seattle, Game 1
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Member-Meneh vs. Team Hentz, Mesa, Ariz.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz-Mejia vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.
