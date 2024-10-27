Sports on TV for Monday, Oct. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Oct. 28 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m. GOLF — The East…

Monday, Oct. 28

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FOX — World Series: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Boston

10 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh

ESPN — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Eastern Conference First Round: New York City FC at Cincinnati, Game 1

8:50 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Cup Western Conference First Round: Houston at Seattle, Game 1

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Merida-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA, Jiujiang-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Member-Meneh vs. Team Hentz, Mesa, Ariz.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz-Mejia vs. Team Abercrombie, Mesa, Ariz.

