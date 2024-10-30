Sports betting: NFL players who are likely to score a touchdown in Week 9

It’s Week 9 of the NFL season, and there are several marquee matchups this week. But if betting moneylines, spreads…

It’s Week 9 of the NFL season, and there are several marquee matchups this week.

But if betting moneylines, spreads and over/unders aren’t your thing, the anytime touchdown prop bet is an excellent alternative.

Here are some players who likely will find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook (if available):

Running backs

Joe Mixon, Texans, -155

The Texans are down Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver, so expect a heavy rushing attack against the Jets on Thursday night. Add in the fact that the Jets’ run defense is allowing over 125 yards per game, Mixon could be in for a big night. He’s also scored a touchdown in three straight games. Although there’s a lot of juice, Mixon has a very good chance of finding the end zone.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Kamara hasn’t scored a touchdown in his previous two games and three of his last four, so it feels like he’s due with a struggling Saints offense. He has a great matchup this week against a Carolina defense that is allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL going into Week 9.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Robinson has scored a touchdown in three straight games and that streak has a good chance to continue this week against Dallas, as the Cowboys are allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league. The Atlanta running back has also rushed for at least 60 yards in four straight games, so he has plenty of momentum entering Sunday’s matchup.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams, Jets, +160

Adams has been relatively quiet in his two games as a member of the Jets — seven catches for 84 yards and no touchdowns. In a game the Jets are desperate to win, look for Aaron Rodgers to target Adams more than usual, especially in the red zone, where the Jets are ranked 16th in the league in red-zone scoring percentage (touchdown only).

A.J. Brown, Eagles

Since returning from injury, Brown has scored a touchdown in two of three games and has scored a touchdown in three of four games overall this season. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts have solid chemistry and the Eagles offense has a good matchup against the Jaguars secondary, which is allowing a tie for the most passing touchdowns in the league this season.

Josh Downs, Colts

The Colts made a change at quarterback this week, with Joe Flacco taking over for Anthony Richardson. In limited action, it appears Downs has a solid connection with the veteran. Minnesota is allowing the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the league this year and is the second-worst pass defense overall, so it may be worth taking a shot on Downs to score a touchdown this week on Sunday Night Football.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM.

