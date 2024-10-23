Sports betting: Injuries in the NFL make it harder to predict who will score touchdowns

The NFL has reached Week 8, and it’s been headlined by injuries to some star players. A number of big…

The NFL has reached Week 8, and it’s been headlined by injuries to some star players.

A number of big names have gotten hurt and missed games, which has made it difficult for fantasy football owners and made it harder when making anytime touchdown bets.

Here are some players who likely will find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Running back

Aaron Jones, Vikings, -115

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones showed no signs of his hamstring injury last week against the Detroit Lions when he finished with 93 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He has a favorable matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game (151.7 yards).

Javonte Williams, Broncos

This is mostly because of Denver’s opponent — Carolina. The Panthers are allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the league through Week 7. Javonte Williams, who has 73 carries, 301 yards and two touchdowns, is the Broncos’ lead running back so he could have a big game Sunday in Denver.

Jordan Mason, 49ers

After scoring three touchdowns in the first four weeks for the San Francisco 49ers, Jordan Mason has gone scoreless in the last three. Look for him to try to change that against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Coming off their bye, Dallas is allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league.

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp, Rams, +125

Cooper Kupp is expected to return from an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 when the Rams face the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. A few things are going Kupp’s way when it comes to getting a lot of targets. Minnesota allows the second-fewest rushing yards per game (80), so the Rams may throw the ball more than usual. And Kupp’s name has come up in trade rumors, so there’s a chance he gets targeted heavily to show he’s healthy.

Romeo Doubs, Packers

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with several injuries at wide receiver, which should give Romeo Doubs more targets than usual against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the most passing touchdowns in the league entering Week 8 and Doubs has had back-to-back strong games — eight catches for 94 yards last week against Houston and a two-touchdown game the week prior against Arizona.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Miami is expected to get Tua Tagovailoa back, drastically changing the Dolphins offense for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who are on a short week. Tyreek Hill hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1 and is coming off a one-catch game last week, but Tagovailoa will be expected to feed his No. 1 receiver.

