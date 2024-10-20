Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf departs win at Atlanta with knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — DK Metcalf’s big game for Seattle ended when the star receiver was carted off the field in…

ATLANTA (AP) — DK Metcalf’s big game for Seattle ended when the star receiver was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Even with the Seahawks’ 34-14 win at Atlanta all but certain, the sight of Metcalf leaving the field on Sunday on a cart was deflating for quarterback Geno Smith.

“Man, my heart dropped,” Smith said.

Smith felt responsible for Metcalf’s injury. He said he thought his sideline throw to Metcalf placed the wide receiver in a dangerous position.

“You know, I was over there just telling him, like, ‘Massages are on me through the week, man,’” Smith said. “You know, I put him in a tough spot right there. And whatever I’ve got to do to get him back healthy, however, we’ve got to get him back because he’s a guy that we need.”

Metcalf had four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown before landing hard on the incompletion late in the third quarter. The Seahawks announced Metcalf was questionable to return shortly before he left the field on a cart.

Before being carted off, Metcalf tested the knee on the sideline. The team did not specify which knee was injured, but a trainer was seen examining Metcalf’s right leg on the sideline.

Coach Mike Macdonald said the initial outlook on Metcalf was encouraging.

“He banged up his knee a little bit, so I’m not sure of the severity,” Macdonald said. “We’re optimistic at this point so it doesn’t look too bad.”

Metcalf, a two-time All-Pro selection, has 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Metcalf’s 31-yard touchdown catch late in the first half gave Seattle a 17-7 lead. The Seahawks kept their offense on the field with 10 seconds remaining instead of going for a field goal. Smith connected with Metcalf under the goal posts.

“We’ve shown over the course of the three years I’ve been here we’re going to take that shot if it’s available,” Smith said.

“The protection was great. DK ran a great route and we were able to get it in the end zone.”

The Seahawks (4-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.

“We came out and played very hungry today from the start to the finish,” Smith said. “It would have been easy for everyone to be negative after losing three games but I think the energy was spectacular.”

Smith passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kenneth Walker III overcame flu symptoms which had him added to the injury report on Saturday by rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown and adding two catches for 24 yards and a score.

“I was iffy,” Walker said when asked about his status before the game. “Our training staff did a great job of helping me.”

Macdonald said Walker “was pretty sick, but he pulled through it.”

Smith said players would remember the performance as Walker’s “flu game.”

