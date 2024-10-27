Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to miss game against Bills with knee injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills because of a…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills because of a knee injury.

Metcalf sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during an awkward landing while attempting a catch in the second half of Seattle’s 34-14 win at the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Metcalf did not practice this week and was listed as doubtful on the injury report.

The sixth-year receiver has been quarterback Geno Smith’s most effective option this season. He has 35 catches in seven games for 568 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Bobo is Metcalf’s backup and the Seahawks could lean more heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett in Metcalf’s absence.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.