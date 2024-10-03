Seahawks look to keep the top passing game in the NFL going returning home to face Giants

New York Giants (1-3) at Seattle (3-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m.. EDT, CBS BetMGM NFL odds: Seahawks by 6 Series record:…

New York Giants (1-3) at Seattle (3-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Seahawks by 6

Series record: Seahawks lead 11-10

Last meeting: Seahawks beat Giants 24-3 on Oct. 2, 2023.

Against the spread: Giants 2-2-0, Seahawks 1-2-1

Giants offense: overall (21), rush (30), pass (15), scoring (T29).

Giants defense: overall (12), rush (15), pass (14), scoring (13).

Seahawks offense: overall (5), rush (21), pass (1), scoring (T9).

Seahawks defense: overall (8), rush (14), pass (7), scoring (T14).

Turnover differential: Giants minus-2, Seahawks minus-3

Giants player to watch

WR Wan’Dale Robinson: The third-year slot receiver had a career-high 11 catches for 71 yards against the Cowboys. He has 26 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown. He leads the NFL with 15 receptions on third down. Teammate Malik Nabers is second with 12.

Seahawks player to watch

RB Kenneth Walker III: After missing two games with an abdominal injury suffered late in the season opener against Denver, Walker broke off several big runs last week while rushing for three touchdowns against the Lions and one of the better run defenses in the NFL. The Giants are giving up a middle-of-the-pack 118 rushing yards per game meaning Walker could be in for another big game.

Key matchup

Seahawks passing offense vs. Giants passing defense: The Seahawks have the top passing offense in the NFL through four weeks, thanks in part to Geno Smith’s career-high 395 yard passing day last week in Detroit. Smith has thrown for 300 yards twice this season, and threw for 289 against Miami in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Giants passing defense ranks 14th in the NFL with an average of 193 yards allowed per game through the air, and have yet to allow a 300-yard passer this season.

Key injuries

Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers’ status is uncertain because of a concussion suffered last week. RB Devin Singletary is dealing with a groin injury. CBs Dru Phillips and Adoree Jackson missed last week with calf injuries. … Seattle S Julian Love left Monday’s game in Detroit with a thigh injury. Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Love is “doing OK.” … The Seahawks still have uncertainty on the defensive side regarding the availability of OLB Boye Mafe (knee), DT Byron Murphy II (hamstring), DE Leonard Williams (ribs), LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and LB Jerome Baker (hamstring).

Series notes

The Seahawks have won six of the past seven matchups between these two teams, going back to 2011 … The only Giants win in that time against Seattle came on Dec. 6, 2020, when the Giants beat the Seahawks in Seattle 17-12. … The Giants and Seahawks first played each other on Nov. 28, 1976, Seattle’s inaugural year. The Giants won that game 28-16 in New York. … This is the third consecutive season the Giants and Seahawks have played each other. Seattle won each of the first two matchups.

Stats and stuff

QB Daniel Jones has completed 70% of his passes the past two games, and he has thrown two TD passes in each of his two road games this season. … RB Devin Singletary has run for a touchdown in five of his past six road games. … The Giants were limited to 26 yards rushing by Dallas. … Rookie Malik Nabers leads the NFL with 35 receptions — five more than No. 2 Nico Collins of Houston — is second with 386 yards and tied for third with three touchdown receptions. He had a career-high 12 catches for 115 yards in Week 4 against Dallas. … OLB Brian Burns has had a tackle for a loss in the past two games. … OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux got his first full sack of the season in the last game. He has two overall. … ILB Bobby Okereke has had half a sack in each of the past two games. … LB Micah McFadden and S Tyler Nubin each had eight tackles against Dallas. Nubin is tied for first among rookies with 22 tackles. … This season marks New York’s 100th season in the NFL, going back to 1925. … The Seahawks need five more wins to reach 400 regular-season wins in franchise history. … WR DK Metcalf needs 100 receiving yards to have four consecutive 100-yard games, extending his franchise record. … Walker has 21 career rushing touchdowns. His next TD will tie Ricky Watters for eighth place (22) in franchise history, two more will tie Russell Wilson (23) for seventh place, and three will tie Chris Carson (24) for sixth place in franchise history. … Seattle had 38 first downs last week against Detroit, the most in a game in franchise history. … The Seahawks offense gained 516 yards in Week 4, its most in a game since putting up 555 yards against Detroit in 2022. … Along with his career-high 395 yards passing, Geno Smith made a franchise-record 56 pass attempts last week, and his 38 completions were second most in franchise history. … With his 104 receiving yards last week, Metcalf is the first receiver in team history with three consecutive 100 yard games. … Metcalf needs two receiving touchdowns to pass Steve Largent for the most in a player’s first six seasons in franchise history with 47. … Earlier this season, WR Tyler Lockett became the second player in franchise history after Steve Largent and 113th player in NFL history with 8,000 receiving yards.

Fantasy tip

Geno Smith is on a bit of a hot streak this season, with two 300-yard games and one that came close, at 289 yards. The Giants are a middle of the road defensive team, so if you’re looking for a big performance this week, Smith might be just the guy you need under center.

