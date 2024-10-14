Seahawks acquire veteran Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jaguars to help shaky run defense

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of shoring up a…

The Seattle Seahawks have acquired veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of shoring up a shaky run defense.

Seattle gave up a sixth-round draft pick in 2026 to get it done, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because neither team provided details of the trade, which was first reported by NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris, 31, is expected to provide help up front for a defense that ranks 27th in the league against the run.

Robertson-Harris was in London when the trade was executed and will have a 10-plus-hour flight to get to Seattle in time for Wednesday’s practice. The Seahawks (3-3), who are tied with San Francisco atop the NFC West, play at Atlanta on Sunday, meaning Robertson-Harris will travel more than 13,000 miles (20,900 kilometers) over an 11-day span.

Robertson-Harris had seven tackles, including two sacks, in six games with the Jaguars (1-5) this season. He had one of three sacks in a 35-16 loss to his former team, Chicago, on Sunday.

He signed a three-year, $21.6 million extension with Jacksonville in 2023 that included $14.4 million guaranteed. He is scheduled to count $1.4 million against Seattle’s salary cap this season, along with $6.6 million in 2025 and $6.8 million in 2026. The Seahawks can cut him with no cap ramifications next year.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, takes on $3.4 million in dead money this year and $6.9 million in 2025.

Robertson-Harris is in his eighth NFL season, including the first four in Chicago. He has 198 career tackles, including 19 sacks, in 106 games.

He joins a Seattle defense that’s playing without pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu. Jacksonville traded pass rusher Trevis Gipson to the Seahawks in late August in exchange for a late-round pick in 2025, but Gipson has played sparingly since joining the team.

