Russell Wilson ramps it up in Steelers practice but still no timetable on the QB’s return

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson is back to practicing at full speed. When the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will get back…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson is back to practicing at full speed. When the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will get back to actually playing is another matter.

And the eventual answer might have little do to with his health.

While Wilson stressed Thursday the calf injury that’s sidelined him for the opening month of the season is improving, he stopped short of saying he would be available as the backup to Justin Fields on Sunday night when the Steelers (3-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (2-2).

“We’re listening to the doctors, listening to coach and just trying to make sure that they’re good and I’m good,” Wilson said.

The 35-year-old initially hurt the calf when training camp began in late July. He tweaked it on Sept. 5 and the Steelers have been cautious about bringing him along slowly. He spent multiple weeks as a limited participant in practice. On Thursday, the nine-time Pro Bowler went live during 11-on-11 drills for the first time in a month.

“I feel strong, you know, I feel confident,” Wilson said. “I love the process that we’ve (had) in just in terms of just making sure that I’m really ready to go. And, you know, I feel like I’m right there.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week the team will evaluate Wilson’s “ability to move and function and protect himself” before figuring out when he might be ready to go.

The more looming question for Tomlin — one he has declined to answer in any detail — is what will happen whenever Wilson is given the OK to play. Fields has performed well in Wilson’s absence, leading Pittsburgh to its best start since 2020, drawing praise from both Tomlin and first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Fields’ best game of the season — statistically anyway — was last Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis, in which he led three second-half touchdown drives that nearly rallied the Steelers from a 17-deficit.

“I thought in that second half what was cool to watch as a coach and a play-caller when somebody gets in that kind of flow, he damn near took the game over,” Smith said. “When that happens and you feel it with a player, it doesn’t matter what I called. You felt him rolling.”

Fields finished with 367 total yards (312 passing and 55 rushing) and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), the highest total yardage output by a Steelers quarterback in nearly six years.

Still, Tomlin largely has brushed off questions on who will be atop the depth chart when Wilson is at full strength. While Tomlin acknowledged Fields could potentially be named the full-time starter — a position Wilson has held since he signed with the Steelers in mid-March — he has stressed repeatedly there’s no need to choose because Wilson remains unavailable.

The time when Wilson will be available seems to be fast approaching, though Fields — whose 98.0 QB rating is well above his career average of 82.3 — insists he doesn’t feel like there’s still more to prove to Tomlin. The way Fields looks at it, he has no real power in the situation, so there’s no need to get worked up over it.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing and whatever decision (Tomlin) makes, he makes,” Fields said. “I can only control what I do on the field. Now I’m just going to go out there and keep doing what I’m doing.”

NOTES: RBs Jaylen Warren (knee) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) did not practice again on Thursday, meaning they likely are out against Dallas. … LB Nick Herbig (ankle) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) were limited.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.