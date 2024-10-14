Return of Mixon, Pierce keeps Houston’s offense rolling without Collins in big win over Pats

HOUSTON (AP) — In the first game without star receiver Nico Collins, Houston’s offense kept rolling this weekend thanks to…

HOUSTON (AP) — In the first game without star receiver Nico Collins, Houston’s offense kept rolling this weekend thanks to the return of running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce.

The Texans had 192 yards rushing in a 41-21 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday to improve to 5-1 for their best start since 2012.

Collins was out for the first of at least four games after being placed on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury. But Mixon returned after sitting out three games with an ankle injury and Pierce was back after a four-game absence because of a hamstring injury.

Mixon had 13 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and added 30 yards receiving with another score as the Texans scored their most points of the season. Pierce added 76 yards rushing and a TD to help Houston to its third straight victory.

“Having Dameon, having Joe back was huge for us, a huge lift for our team,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Very excited to see those guys continue to do more for us, but very pleased with the run game and how they got after it.”

Their performances were an example of everyone pitching in to help make up for the loss of Collins, who remains the NFL’s leading receiver with 567 yards despite not playing Sunday.

“Once everybody took on that challenge, I think we started rolling and we didn’t feel bad for ourselves that Nico wasn’t out there,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “We just tried to pick up the slack and really just be there for one another and I feel like we did that.”

The Texans had struggled to run the ball in the past few weeks with both of their top running backs out and had averaged just under 78 yards rushing in the three games without both Mixon and Pierce.

On Sunday, both players had huge runs to help power the offense. Mixon had a 59-yard gain in the second quarter and Pierce’s touchdown came on a 54-yard scamper in the fourth.

“Those guys bring playmaking ability,” Ryans said. “Not just getting what the run is blocked for. When your backs are special, they get more than what is blocked for and that’s what you saw … with the explosive runs, the two big explosive runs.”

What’s working

The Texans forced a season-high four turnovers Sunday after they hadn’t had any in their previous three games. Houston intercepted Drake Maye twice and recovered two fumbles.

Rookie Calen Bullock starred on Sunday, recovering a fumble and grabbing his second interception of the season. The third-round pick from USC had nine interceptions in a three-year career with the Trojans.

“Calen shows up every week around the football and that’s the reason we drafted Calen,” Ryans said. “He showed that in college and it’s cool to see. That’s who Calen is … the game isn’t too big for him and he made a ton of plays.”

What needs help

The Texans scored touchdowns on their first two possessions Sunday before a lull where they didn’t score on four straight drives. Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 40-yard field goal and Stroud was intercepted on a tipped pass in the end zone before Houston punted on the next two possessions.

The Texans got going again after halftime, but Stroud is focused on running the offense more consistently and avoiding these lulls as the season progresses.

Stock up

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. did a little bit of everything against the Patriots. Last year’s AP Defensive Rookie of the Year had eight tackles, three sacks and four tackles for losses — all career highs.

Anderson also deflected a pass that was intercepted in the fourth quarter Sunday.

He has 12½ sacks through his first 21 games which ranks second in franchise history in that span behind J.J. Watt, who had 13 in 2011.

“He is getting better every week and this is his best game by far,” Ryans said.

Stock down

CB Eric Murray intercepted the ball that Anderson tipped on Sunday. But before that he was called for pass interference and illegal use of the hands on consecutive plays in the second quarter just before New England scored its first TD.

Injuries

Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair injured his knee Sunday. … LT Laremy Tunsil aggravated an ankle injury he has been dealing with for a couple of weeks. … LB Henry To’oTo’o is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head against New England.

Key number

1 — Sunday was Houston’s first win at New England after the Texans had lost their previous seven games there.

“It’s a big one for us,” Ryans said. “As an organization, our first time winning here in New England, so it’s a special game for everyone.”

Next steps

The Texans travel to Green Bay on Sunday where they will try for their first four-game winning streak since reeling off nine straight wins in 2018. Houston has just one victory in the series, coming in a 24-21 win in 2008.

