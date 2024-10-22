Rams WR Cooper Kupp not focused on trade talk, which emerges the day Puka Nacua returns to practice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On the day the Los Angeles Rams got wide receiver Puka Nacua back on the practice…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On the day the Los Angeles Rams got wide receiver Puka Nacua back on the practice field, chatter about potentially trading Cooper Kupp went public.

Kupp did not confirm whether the Rams have reached out to the Super Bowl MVP or his representation after multiple outlets reported Tuesday that trade conversations have taken place.

“It is that time of the year, there’s going to be rumors. I let that stuff, as much as I can, be in the background,” Kupp said.

Kupp, the Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as he helped the Rams to a Super Bowl title, said his focus is on returning to the field after missing four games because of an ankle injury he sustained at Arizona in Week 2.

“I have a job to do here, and I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building in being able to step on the field knowing I have prepared the best I can,” he said. “And for 7 1/2 years, I’ve been an LA Ram, and I have taken that approach every single day. Whatever happens outside of that, I got to control what I can control. Right now, that means being the best LA Ram I can be.”

When healthy, Kupp has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers and a focal point of coach Sean McVay’s offense. But those instances have been fewer and further between in recent years for the 31-year-old, who has played in 23 of a possible 40 games over the past two-plus seasons because of ankle and hamstring injuries.

Kupp, who also tore his ACL in 2018, has 18 receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown in two games this season.

The Rams (2-4) are preparing for Thursday night home game against Minnesota that could decide their chances of staying in the playoff race, so the time to talk about moving Kupp would be now.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he wasn’t bothered by the speculation.

“Obviously, I’m a fan of the league, so you hear those things,” Stafford said. “But to be honest, we’re pro athletes, professional football players who have kind of dealt with this stuff before, understand it comes with the territory. Don’t put much into it because that’s a disservice to what we got going on here. We’ve got a short week and a really good opponent to try to prepare for, so that’s our full focus. I know that’s where he stays too, so (we) don’t worry too much about that stuff.”

Kupp is ready to handle a full workload against the Vikings, though he understands that will be up to McVay, wide receivers coach Eric Yarber and the Rams’ medical staff. Kupp was able to return to practice last week and prepared as if he would be able to play until he was declared inactive for Sunday’s 20-15 win over Las Vegas.

With a short week to prepare for the Vikings and no formal practices in the buildup, Kupp used the extra time to start ramping up for game action.

“I thought he was looking pretty good,” Stafford said. “I kind of lean on him when it comes to that stuff, ‘Hey, how do you feel,’ because he always looks pretty good to me.”

Nacua started his process to return from injured reserve when the Rams activated his 21-day window to practice on Tuesday. He was a limited participant in the walkthrough, his first on-field work since aggravating a knee injury from training camp in the season opener at Detroit on Sept. 8.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was pleased to have Nacua out there but didn’t want to speculate about the likelihood the second-year receiver might be able to play against Minnesota.

“Way to be determined right now,” LaFleur said. “He hasn’t done anything full speed in forever so, you know, we’ll have to determine that.”

Nacua had four receptions for 35 yards against the Lions. He set NFL rookie records with 105 catches and 1,486 yards last season, taking advantage of a hamstring injury to Kupp in training camp to show he could be the Rams’ top passing game weapon and potentially make the veteran expendable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.