Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers expected to miss 2nd game in a row with an ankle injury

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is expected to miss his second game in a row because of an ankle injury when Las Vegas visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Raiders are likely to be thin again at the position. Star Davante Adams missed the previous three games because of a hamstring injury and then was traded Tuesday to the New York Jets.

Meyers is second on the team in receiving with 25 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Brock Bowers has 37 receptions for 384 yards and a TD.

Coach Antonio Pierce said Friday the team needs to find ways to get receiver Tre Tucker, known primarily for his speed, involved in the offense and special teams. Tucker was targeted twice in Sunday’s 32-13 loss to Pittsburgh and didn’t catch any passes.

For the season, Tucker has 18 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown.

“We just didn’t get the touches to him,” Pierce said. “Shame on us, but hopefully that’s not the case this week.”

Pierce also said guard Dylan Parham will not play because of a foot injury, but right tackle Thayer Munford is back after missing the past three weeks because of knee and ankle injuries. Rookie DJ Glaze has performed well in Munford’s absence.

Munford has played multiple positions, and Pierce said the staff would work Friday and Saturday to determine who would start on the offensive line.

