Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell expected to be out 4 to 6 weeks with a broken thumb, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to be out four to six weeks with a broken thumb, a person close to the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders had not made an announcement.

The person also said the injury to O’Connell, who’s expected to be placed on injured reserve, wasn’t as bad as originally feared because of the location of the break in his throwing hand. O’Connell will go for a second opinion, the person said.

Coach Antonio Pierce said at his news conference that he didn’t have any new information on O’Connell’s injury.

The Raiders signed Desmond Ridder off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, another person close to the situation said, and Ridder could compete with Gardner Minshew to start in O’Connell’s absence. That person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the transaction had not been announced.

Ridder started 13 games for Atlanta last season, passing for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

The Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round in 2022 out of Cincinnati, where he was a teammate of Las Vegas wide receiver Tre Tucker. Atlanta traded Ridder to Arizona on March 14.

Minshew started the first five games for the Raiders this season before Pierce went with O’Connell last week. Then Minshew replaced O’Connell in Sunday’s 20-15 loss at the Los Angeles Rams after the injury occurred in the first quarter.

O’Connell was the starter in the second half of last season, but began this season behind Minshew, who struggled. That prompted a quarterback change, and O’Connell received his first start of the season against the Rams before going out after two offensive series.

The quarterbacks have combined for six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions for the Raiders, who host the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Minshew threw three interceptions and lost a fumble against the Rams.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Glendale, Arizona, contributed to this report.

