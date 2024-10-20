Quarterback Anthony Richardson is activated for Colts-Dolphins matchup

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is active for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after missing the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is active for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after missing the previous two games with an injured right hip.

Colts coach Shane Steichen said Friday he expected Richardson to reclaim the starting job after he was a full participant at practice all week.

Richardson was held out each of the past two games despite going through pregame warmups. Joe Flacco replaced Richardson in each of those games and finished the Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 4 when Richardson was injured. The 39-year-old Flacco led the Colts to two wins in his three appearances.

Richardson was Indy’s first-round pick in 2023 at No. 4 overall. But injuries have limited him to only eight career starts, and he’s finished just five of those eight, compiling a record of 4-4.

