Payton says he wasn’t trying to run up the score after some Panthers complain following 28-14 loss

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton rolled out the same retort Monday for complaining Carolina players that he issued to his own team after the Denver Broncos’ 28-14 victory over the Panthers.

“Play better.”

Payton was unapologetic for his fake field goal attempt and trick play he pulled on the Panthers while holding a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter Sunday.

“We’re trying to finish the game the right way. We’re not trying to run up the score on anyone,” the Broncos’ head coach said Monday when asked about some Panthers players who were miffed by the moves.

Panthers coach Dave Canales shrugged those plays off after the game, saying he understood Payton was trying to close out the victory. But he acknowledged some of his players didn’t appreciate the fake even though the Panthers had attempted a fake punt earlier in the game.

“I think they were a little bit frustrated,” Canales said. “At the same time, we got to put ourselves in a better position by playing well throughout the whole game. I never really fault the other coaches for whatever we’re giving them.”

The fake field goal try came with 14 minutes remaining when holder Riley Dixon threw a short pass to tight end Lucas Krull, who was stopped five yards short of the first down.

The trick play came with less than five minutes to go when Bo Nix threw a quick toss to Courtland Sutton, who stepped back and heaved a 28-yard pass to fullback Michael Burton on fourth-and-2.

“It’s the National Football League,” Payton said. “I’ve been in games with a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost. So, we’re trying to finish. The Burton throw from Sutton is trying to continue a drive.

“Play better.”

That was Payton’s message to his own team a day earlier and again during film review Monday.

He was angry about Lil-Jordan Humphrey’s fumble on Denver’s opening drive, which led to a Carolina touchdown, and about Sutton’s fumble at the goal line that spawned a 14-point swing in the closing minutes when Bryce Young drove the Panthers 98 yards for a touchdown, ending a nine-drive scoreless streak.

So, instead of celebrating another victory, he laid into his team in the locker room over the bookend turnovers and the dismal defense on the last drive.

“It’s not the perfect game we’re searching for,” Payton said Monday. “But it’s a game that we know when played with bigger stakes against a better team, it’ll cost you. Then all of a sudden, you’re in the locker room, players have their garbage bags out, players are in the interview about what happened? Early exits from the whatever and you have your exit meetings.

“So, we have to get better at that.”

It was the latest sign Payton was serious when he spoke this summer about not treating this season as a rebuilding year and it signaled a shift in team culture after several seasons in which any win, no matter how ugly, was unabashedly celebrated because there were so few of them.

What’s working

Rookie QB Bo Nix set season highs in completions (28), yards (284), completion percentage (75.7), average yard per pass (7.7), touchdown throws (three) and passer rating (124.2), the highest ever for a Broncos rookie.

What needs help

Just when the tight ends stepped up with seven catches for 106 yards and two TDs, Broncos receivers fumbled the ball away twice, leading to both of the Panthers’ touchdowns, and the running backs took a step back from their dominance in New Orleans with 102 yards on 32 carries, a 3.2-yard average.

Stock up

Tight ends Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins caught their first TD passes of the season.

Stock down

Tight end Greg Dulcich, who was expected to be the one to open up the middle of the field for Denver this season, was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive week.

“His attitude’s fantastic. He’s working,” Payton said. “He’s doing all the things we’re asking of him. We’re just getting a little bit right now from the others.”

Injuries

The Broncos came out of the game without any significant injuries.

Key numbers

6 — consecutive games with a sack for Nik Bonitto, the longest streak for a Denver defender since Von Miller in 2018.

5 — wins by Nix, a franchise record for a rookie quarterback, topping the four wins by both John Elway and Drew Lock.

Next steps

The Broncos visit the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on Sunday.

