Patriots QB Drake Maye ‘ready to go’ against Jaguars in London

LONDON (AP) — Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye deflected questions about his knee Friday and said he’s ready to make…

LONDON (AP) — Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye deflected questions about his knee Friday and said he’s ready to make his second career start when New England faces the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, said he’s “feeling good” despite appearing on the injury report this week with a knee issue.

“These last two days felt good out there at practice, feeling good now and ready to go for Sunday,” Maye said at a news conference at the Harrow School.

Maye, a bright spot in New England’s 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans last week, was a full participant both Wednesday and Thursday before the team departed for London. He also practiced Friday.

He declined to say when the knee issue arose: “Injuries are something that you don’t really try to share with the media, so looking forward to Sunday.”

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, when asked if his quarterback had an MRI, said he didn’t want to discuss medical issues.

“What I will say is I’m confident that he’ll be ready to play,” Mayo said.

Maye “looks good” and has been taking the majority of the first-team reps, the coach added.

In his first NFL start, Maye threw three touchdown passes, though he also had three turnovers as the Patriots (1-5) lost their fifth straight.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson practiced for the first time since missing the Houston game because of a foot injury.

“I feeling like I should be ready to play on Sunday,” the fourth-year back said.

Stevenson, who has averaged 4.6 yards per carry through five games, will be a game-time decision, Mayo said.

His possible return would be a boost for an offense that wants to establish the run to keep pressure off Maye. Stevenson’s game status on Friday’s injury report was questionable.

Rested Jags

The Jaguars have been in London for a week — they were routed 35-16 by the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — compared to New England’s arrival Friday morning.

Mayo said he’s not worried.

“A lot of those guys slept on the plane. They have an opportunity to get their energy up through the rest of the day,” he said.

His advice to players: “Don’t sit in your room all day and go to sleep. Get outside and walk around.”

Earlier Friday, Jags coach Doug Pederson said running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) likely will be a game-time decision. Tyson Campbell (hamstring) “should be cleared and good for the game” barring setbacks, he added. The cornerback hasn’t played since the season opener. Etienne and Campbell are both listed as questionable.

Kraft at practice

Team owner Robert Kraft spent time at practice chatting with players. He fist-bumped tight end Hunter Henry and talked with safety Joe Cardona and punter Bryce Baringer.

Kraft is among the 25 candidates in the contributor category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The list was released this week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.