Panthers’ Andy Dalton, family involved in car crash. QB being evaluated by team doctors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car crash on Tuesday. The 36-year-old was being evaluated by team medical personnel, a Panthers spokesman said.

No one from Dalton’s family needed to be taken to a hospital.

Dalton, his wife, three children and the family dog were traveling near downtown Charlotte westbound on Sardis Road approaching Providence Road when the crash occurred, the spokesman said.

The team would not say if there was another car involved. The team said no more further details were available.

Dalton took over the Panthers’ starting job in Week 3 from Bryce Young. The team is 1-4 in those games and 1-6 overall.

