NFC South lead will be at stake when the Falcons visit the injury-decimated Buccaneers

Atlanta (4-3) at Tampa Bay (4-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Falcons by 2 1/2. Series record:…

Atlanta (4-3) at Tampa Bay (4-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Falcons by 2 1/2.

Series record: Tied 31-31

Against the spread: Falcons 3-4, Buccaneers 4-3

Last meeting: Falcons beat Buccaneers 36-30 (OT) in Atlanta on Oct. 3, 2024.

Last week: Falcons lost to Seahawks 34-14; Buccaneers lost to Ravens 41-31.

Falcons offense: overall (7), rush (16), pass (5), scoring (15)

Falcons defense: overall (17), rush (24), pass (13), scoring (22)

Buccaneers offense: overall (5), rush (8), pass (7), scoring (4)

Buccaneers defense: overall (31), rush (19), pass (29), scoring (28)

Turnover differential: Falcons, minus 3; Buccaneers, plus 1.

Falcons player to watch

QB Kirk Cousins threw for a career-best 509 yards with four touchdowns in his most recent game against the Buccaneers, including the game-winning score in overtime. In two games since then, he was held to a total of 457 yards through the air, with two TDs, two interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a score. Cousins will be looking to improve on those numbers at Tampa Bay.

Bucs player to watch

QB Baker Mayfield has the fifth-best passer rating (107.1) in the NFL, ranks second in passing yards (1,859) and first in TD passes (18). Jordan Love is the only player who’s thrown for more TDs (47) than Mayfield (46) since the start of the 2023. But Sunday, Mayfield will play his first game with the Buccaneers without injured star WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Key matchup

Tampa Bay’s rejuvenated rushing attack against an Atlanta defense that ranks 19th against the run. With Evans and Godwin out, Mayfield likely will try to get RBs Rachaad White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker more involved in both the running and passing games. Since Week 4, only the Ravens (216.5) and Commanders (174.3) have averaged more yards per game rushing than the Buccaneers (168.3). The Bucs also are the only team with three different RBs that all have accumulated 250-plus total yards from scrimmage.

Key injuries

Falcons LG Matthew Bergeron was back at practice without any restrictions after leaving last Sunday’s loss to Seattle with a neck injury. … LB Troy Anderson (knee) returned to practice after missing three games. Atlanta is hopeful that will be able to go against the Buccaneers. … S Justin Simmons (hamstring) and C Ryan Neuzil (knee) are dealing with lingering injuries but expected to play. … The Bucs lost Godwin (ankle) for the rest of the season and Evans (hamstring) for at least three weeks during last Monday night’s loss to the Ravens. … Rookie S Tykee Smith is in the concussion protocol after not finishing the Baltimore game.

Series notes

Falcons coach Raheem Morris is facing the team he coached from 2009-2011. Morris was 17-31 in his three seasons leading the Buccaneers. … Atlanta has won three of the past four in the series after Tampa Bay ripped off five straight victories. … The Falcons have won eight of the past 14 meetings in Tampa Bay going back to the 2010 season.

Stats and stuff

Three of Atlanta’s four wins came on game-winning scores in the final minute of regulation or overtime. … RB Bijan Robinson ranks fifth in the NFL with 684 total yards. … Kyle Pitts is the only tight end in the league with multiple receptions of at least 50 yards. He also has three consecutive games with at least 64 yards receiving. … WR Drake London has 38 receptions for 535 yards in five career games against the Buccaneers. … The Falcons are last in the NFL with six sacks. … The Buccaneers have 17 sacks after only having two in the first three games of the season. … Tampa Bay scored 82 points and had 1,075 yards of offense the past two weeks. … Mayfield, who has cut down on costly turnovers since joining the Bucs, has thrown five interceptions in the past two games after only being picked off twice through Week 5. … The Bucs have scored 30 or more points five times this season, including in losses to the Falcons and Ravens. … The Buccaneers are 31st in total defense, allowing 386 yards per game. … Mayfield has nine TDs passes vs. one interception in four games against the Falcons.

Fantasy tip

London, who has a career-high five touchdown receptions, has scored in three consecutive games, Atlanta’s longest streak with a receiving TD since TE Hayden Hurst’s three-game streak in 2020.

