Lack of big plays, too many mistakes are among the reasons for the Giants’ 2-6 record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — About this time two years ago, the New York Giants were finding ways to win during their first season under coach Brian Daboll.

They had a 6-1 record and everything was going right, from Saquon Barkley’s 2-point conversion run for a season-opening 21-20 win over Tennessee to Julian Love, Xavier McKinney and Fabian Moreau tackling Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the New York 1 on the final play in a 23-17 win over Jacksonville in Week 7.

If a big play was needed in 2022, the Giants made it.

It hasn’t happened that way in the last two seasons. New York went 6-11 in a miserable 2023 and it fell to 2-6 on Monday night, losing 26-18 to AFC North-leading Pittsburgh.

The game was similar to losses to the Commanders, Cowboys and Bengals this season. The Giants had their chances and failed. Good teams make big plays. Bad teams don’t and are frustrated — and the Giants are very frustrated right now.

Giants co-owner John Mara gave Daboll a vote of confidence after his team was blown out by Philadelphia. The Giants played hard against the Steelers and were competitive, but that’s it.

“I think we’ve got to do everything better,” Daboll said Tuesday. “Let’s coach better, play better, make timely plays. It’s all-encompassing. We haven’t done that yet. So, we’re doing everything we can to do to try to do that, and we’ll continue to do that.”

The frustration was visible Monday night, whether it was quarterback Daniel Jones gesturing angrily after a botched 2-point conversion attempt on a swinging-gate play, Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence yelling on the bench after a bad play on defense, or Daboll benching cornerback Deonte Banks, a 2023 first-round pick.

“You’re never happy after a loss,” Daboll said. “That’s why you do this, to win.”

What’s working

Give Jones some credit. The maligned 27-year-old was clobbered by the Steelers’ pass rush and still completed 24 of 38 passes for 264 yards. He was sacked four times and hit 12 other times. Don’t blame the ridiculous 2-point conversion attempt on him. The Giants’ blockers stood there and allowed for Malik Nabers to be hit almost immediately.

What needs help

While the defense is in the middle of the pack in points allowed, it has been surrendering big plays lately. The Steelers had 19 plays of 10 yards or more. Thirteen were passes, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III, who also scored on a 73-yard punt return. Daboll wouldn’t say whether the officials missed a running-into-the-punter penalty on the return.

Stock up

RB Tyrone Tracy. The fifth-round draft pick rushed for a 145 yards, including a 45-yard TD that was the Giants’ longest play from scrimmage this season. It was his second 100-yard game and he has clearly replaced Devin Singletary as the No. 1 back. He is the first Giants rookie two have two 100-yard rushing games since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Stock down

Banks. The first-round draft pick was benched for the second half. His lack of hustle has miffed coaches and teammates twice this season. The final straw came in the first half when Steelers running back Najee Harris hurdled him for a 13-yard gain. Greg Stroman, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, replaced Banks.

Injuries

After hurting his shoulder early, Tracy hit his head on the turf late and was in the concussion protocol Tuesday. Punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin) and CB Adoree Jackson (neck) all missed the game.

Key number

4 — The combined number of wins by the co-occupants of MetLife Stadium this season. The Giants and Jets are each 2-6.

What’s next

The Giants get their second look at No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels when the Washington Commanders (6-2) visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday. New York should have beaten the Commanders in Week 2, but kicker Graham Gano was hurt on the opening kickoff and New York lost 21-18 despite scoring three touchdowns and giving up none.

