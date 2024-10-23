Jets’ Rodgers dealing with ailing hamstring on top of ankle, knee issues but will play at Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring injury on top of…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring injury on top of ankle and knee issues but is expected to play Sunday at New England.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday the 40-year-old Rodgers will be listed as limited for the team’s walkthrough.

“It is new and something that kind of flared up this past game,” Ulbrich said of the hamstring ailment. “So, they’re going to assess it all week long and he’s going to treat his butt off like he always does. Don’t anticipate this affecting him in playing.”

Rodgers, who has said the last few weeks that he feels “banged up,” reached for the back of his left leg after one play in the loss last Sunday night at Pittsburgh. Ulbrich said the injuries “maybe” compromised Rodgers’ ability to scramble out of the pocket against the Steelers.

“A few times when he’d normally take off and utilize his mobility,” Ulbrich said. “Historically, he’s been one of the more mobile quarterbacks in this league, so, for sure.”

Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the season opener last year, is off to one of the worst statistical starts of his 20-year NFL career. He has 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, just six off his career high set in 2008 in his first year as Green Bay’s starter.

The offense has been inconsistent all season, which led to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett being demoted by Ulbrich from play-calling duties in favor of passing game coordinator Todd Downing. The Jets rank 23rd in the NFL in total offense and 31st in rushing.

Rodgers is only one of several players dealing with injuries entering the week.

Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was placed on injured reserve after being carted off the field in Pittsburgh and taken to a hospital with a neck injury. Tests were negative and Newman was able to fly home with the team. Ulbrich said the O-lineman is doing well, but will need a few weeks to recover.

“As scary as that (was), thank the Lord that he’s come out on the other side of this thing and he’s in a good place,” Ulbrich said. “It was a scary, scary moment in the game. Those are the reasons that these connections within our team are so strong. The guys just felt so bad for him, and then to find him on the plane after the game was just an amazing blessing.”

The Jets signed safety Jalen Mills from the practice squad to take Newman’s spot on the active roster — and to provide depth at a thin position. Chuck Clark is on IR with an ankle injury, Tony Adams has an injured hamstring and Ashtyn Davis is in the concussion protocol.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) wasn’t expected to participate and neither was defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee). Ulbrich said right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and linebacker Quincy Williams (neck) would be limited.

On a positive note for the Jets, cornerbacks D.J. Reed (groin) and Michael Carter (back) were returning to practice after missing time.

The practice window for tight end Kenny Yeboah, who’s on IR with an abdominal injury, was opened. New York has 21 days to activate him or he’ll be placed on season-ending IR.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.