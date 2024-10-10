Jets interim Jeff Ulbrich replaces Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing as the offense’s play caller

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich shook up the New York Jets’ struggling offense in his first major move…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Ulbrich shook up the New York Jets’ struggling offense in his first major move as interim head coach.

Ulbrich announced Thursday he replaced Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing as the offensive play caller. Downing, the Jets’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, takes over as New York prepares for a showdown with the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

“After a lot of time to think about it, and I did not make this decision easily, by any means, I’m going to make Todd Downing the play caller for the New York Jets moving forward,” Ulbrich said. “This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. Not saying it’s a better or worse take on things, by any means.

“But it’s just a different take on things. A fresh approach.”

Hackett — who is close to quarterback Aaron Rodgers — chose to remain with the team and will retain the offensive coordinator title, but is taking a back seat to Downing in what is now an undefined role.

Ulbrich took over as head coach Tuesday after owner Woody Johnson stunningly fired Robert Saleh with the team off to a 2-3 start and on a two-game losing streak.

“I knew there’d be changes after they let Robert go,” Rodgers said. “I had conversations with Brick over last the two days. I knew that he was thinking about it, leaning toward it, and I told him I’d back him up whatever he decided.”

New York can move into a tie with Buffalo for first place in the division with a win, but things need to get a lot better on offense first for that to happen.

The Jets with Rodgers at quarterback have been inconsistent this season and appeared conservative and predictable in the team’s past two games, in particular.

Rodgers said he takes a lot of the blame for the struggles and feels some responsibility for the changes that have been made this week because he hasn’t played up to his standard.

“I take that very personally,” Rodgers said. “You know, that’s what I can control. I have the ball in my hands every play. So, obviously, it’s been on my mind with a heavy heart for the last few days, for sure.”

Hackett’s performance has been criticized by many fans and media, who thought the Jets needed a change. There were reports Saleh was considering making a similar move to demote Hackett before he was fired.

Rodgers called Hackett “one of my dearest friends in the league” from their time together in Green Bay. The quarterback won the last two of his four NFL MVP awards in the 2020 and 2021 seasons under the offensive coordinator. Hackett was hired by the Jets in 2023 to replace Mike LaFleur — and Rodgers was traded to the Jets a few months later.

“It was obviously, not necessarily shock, but we all are familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel,” Ulbrich said of his conversation with Rodgers. “They’re very, very good friends and they go back a long ways.

“He understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision.”

Ulbrich, who said he’ll retain his duties as defensive coordinator while also serving as interim coach, felt the team needed to try something different.

“Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game,” Ulbrich said.

New York is ranked 27th overall in offense and last in the NFL in rushing.

“We’ve got to be assertive,” Ulbrich said. “We’ve got to play with confidence. We’ve got to run off the ball. We’ve got to play on our terms. Can’t be afraid of mistakes and half-stepping. …

“And I’m very confident we’re going to see that Monday night.”

Ulbrich, a former NFL linebacker and longtime defensive assistant with an energetic, straight-talking approach, said he wants to try to also have “an influence” on the offense.

“I’m going to really look hard at this week and how I can find those places to infuse my personality into that side of the ball,” Ulbrich said. “From a strategic or from a schematic standpoint, I don’t know if there’ll be a ton of input. But as far as style of play, absolutely.

“The way this thing looks on Monday night, I’m hopeful that I can infuse that into them.”

Downing joined Saleh’s staff last year as the passing game coordinator and added coaching the quarterbacks to his duties before this season. The 44-year-old Downing is a longtime NFL assistant who has also served as an offensive coordinator for the Raiders (2017) and Titans (2021-22).

“For every Tennessee offense that I ever went against when when Todd was the play caller there, they were tough, they were ruthless, they finished, they ran the ball,” Ulbrich said. “They played on their terms. And there’s definitely a style that appealed to me in that way.”

Injuries

Rodgers (ankle) was limited at practice, but is expected to be ready to play. “A little banged up,” Rodgers said. “But a lot of rehab the last three days and I feel a lot better.” … CB Michael Carter II (back) didn’t practice. … TE Tyler Conklin (hip), RT Morgan Moses (knee) and LB C.J. Mosley (toe) were limited. Moses has missed two games and Mosley three, but both could return against Buffalo. … DT Leki Fotu (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, but practiced fully and Ulbrich is hopeful he could play Monday night.

