Jets interim coach Ulbrich says WR Williams part of the gameplan for Pittsburgh after Adams trade

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Embattled receiver Mike Williams is ready to play and is part of the gameplan against Pittsburgh this week, even with new acquisition Davante Adams on the team, New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday.

It looked like Williams’ spotty performances this season might have been the catalyst for New York’s trade with Las Vegas to get Adams. But Ulbrich said Friday that Williams and all the Jets receivers welcomed Adams with open arms.

“You know, the entire receiver room was so receptive to the addition of Devante, which was awesome,” Ulbrich said.

Williams, in his eighth season, was brought in this past offseason to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers another reliable pass catcher alongside Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. But Williams, who had 309 receptions and 71 touchdowns in seven years with the Los Angeles Chargers, has just 10 catches without a TD for the Jets (2-4).

On a late target in a 23-20 loss to Buffalo on Monday night, Williams slipped and Bills cornerback Taron Johnson dove in front of him for a game-clinching interception. Rodgers later said Williams ran the wrong route and when New York got Adams, it appeared Williams might be traded.

Williams said Friday he joined the Jets to make an impact and will keep trying to do that.

“I came here for a reason,” he said. “I’m here, so I’m excited for this weekend. Finish preparation tomorrow and play Sunday night.”

Williams said Friday he and Rodgers talked about the last pass against Buffalo to make sure they’re on the same page going forward.

“We all watch film. We all go through it,” Williams said.

Having Adams around this week strengthened the Jets passing game, Williams said, and makes the team’s receivers elite.

“Excited to learn from (Adams) and everything he’s been through in this league,” Williams said. “Probably been top two, top three (among receivers) in this league for a while.”

Adams had 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown with the Raiders this season. Adams has had 100 or more catches in five of his previous six seasons, including a career high 123 in 2021 with Green Bay when he and Rodgers played together.

