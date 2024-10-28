Jaguars will turn to second-year pro Parker Washington to replace injured Christian Kirk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will finish another season without receiver Christian Kirk. If this one goes like…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will finish another season without receiver Christian Kirk.

If this one goes like the last one, coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke could be out the door.

Kirk will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left collarbone in a 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday. Pederson said Kirk had surgery earlier in the day and will be placed on injured reserve.

“Unfortunate. Trying to make a play late, landed on it and linebacker landed on him,” Pederson said. “Tough for him, tough for us. He’ll pull through.”

Kirk missed most of the final six games of 2023 with a core muscle injury that required surgery. The Jaguars went 1-5 in those.

Now, with Jacksonville (2-6) on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention again, Pederson will turn to second-year pro Parker Washington to replace Kirk beginning with Sunday’s game at Philadelphia (5-2).

A sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2023, Washington has 22 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons. He also returned a punt 96 yards for a touchdown against New England last week and returned a kickoff 73 yards to set up a score in the preseason.

“He did some great things, a player that has proven that he can do it,” Pederson said. “So we have a lot of confidence moving forward that he can fill that role, fill that spot.”

Jacksonville has dropped 11 of its last 14 games, a stunning collapse after opening 8-3 last year. Slow starts, costly mistakes, failing to deliver in crunch time and one of the worst pass defenses in franchise history have been the main contributors.

Kirk’s injury was a significant setback down the stretch in 2023, too. Washington wasn’t quite ready to fill the void as a rookie. He might be now.

“Something that we preach is just to stay ready because you just never know when your number is going to be called,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “This could be the week for some of those guys, and I have faith in those guys and how they can play.”

What’s working

Despite two turnovers, Lawrence played well for the fourth consecutive week. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 308 yards, with two touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. He also ran for a score.

He’s completed 72% of his passes over the last four weeks for 1,106 yards, with seven TD passes and three INTs.

What needs help

Jacksonville’s defense crumpled down the stretch for the fourth time in eight games. The Jags stacked the box on a second-and-6 play from the 34 with a little more than a minute to play and got burned over the top for a 51-yard connection from backup quarterback Malik Willis to receiver Jayden Reed.

It was reminiscent of late defensive meltdowns against Miami in the season opener, at Houston in Week 4 and against Indianapolis in Week 5.

Stock up

Left tackle Walker Little made his first start of the season and held up well in place of Cam Robinson. The Jaguars could turn to Little the rest of the way, especially if Robinson ends up getting traded. Robinson, 29, is in the final year of a three-year, $52.75 million contract.

Stock down

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead continues to be one of the most disappointing free agents in franchise history. The 31-year-old Armstead managed one tackle in a season-low 23 snaps against the Packers. He signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract that includes $28 million guaranteed and has 11 tackles.

Injuries

Kirk’s injury will open the door for Elijah Cooks, Joshua Cephus or Austin Trammell to get called up from the practice squad. Pederson said rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. has a bruise on the left side of his chest and his availability will be based on “how much can he tolerate.” WR Gabe Davis lost feeling in his shoulder but should be fine. CB Ronald Darby (hip) and guard Ezra Cleveland (hamstring) are considered day to day. Veteran S Andrew Wingard (knee) is expected to be activated from IR this week and could start against the Eagles.

Key number

4 — Number of consecutive losses to Philadelphia. The Jaguars have been outscored 115-59 in those games.

Next steps

It’s time for the Jaguars to start looking ahead to 2025: what changes need to be made, and which players need to be evaluated.

