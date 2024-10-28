First-year coach Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks are hard to pin down after 4-4 start

SEATTLE (AP) — First-year coach Mike Macdonald seemed like a brilliant hire when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a…

SEATTLE (AP) — First-year coach Mike Macdonald seemed like a brilliant hire when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a 3-0 start. Then came a three-game skid, followed by a surprisingly easy win at Atlanta that seemed to solidify Macdonald’s team as a playoff contender.

After Sunday’s ugly 31-10 loss to visiting Buffalo, where Seattle’s season goes from here is anybody’s guess.

“We got outplayed and we got outcoached, and we’ve got to go make it right,” Macdonald said. “I feel like it’s too often that we’ve had this conversation with you guys about going back to work on Tuesday and hitting this thing head on, and seeing if we can get this thing turned around.”

The Seahawks struggled in nearly every facet of the game. A critical penalty by linebacker Derick Hall led to a scuffle on the sideline between Hall and defensive end Jarran Reed, a moment that encapsulated Seattle’s day.

Two trips to the red zone in the second quarter turned into three total points after center Connor Williams snapped the ball over Geno Smith’s head, forcing Seattle to settle for a field goal. Then, on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1, Williams stepped on Smith’s foot and the Seahawks turned the ball over on downs.

The Bills held the Seahawks to just 32 yards on 17 carries, with Kenneth Walker III totaling 12 yards on nine attempts.

Meanwhile, the Bills finished with 445 yards of offense — 164 on the ground and 281 through the air.

Seattle finished with 11 penalties for 82 yards, none more costly than Hall’s roughing-the-passer penalty, which led to a Buffalo touchdown.

“When you talk about all the things that we want to do, well, I don’t think we did any of those today,” Smith said. “So we’ve got to look at ourselves, look in the mirror, and take it from there.”

Seattle can take solace in the fact that nobody is running away with the NFC West. Arizona and San Francisco both won Sunday to join the Seahawks atop the division at 4-4.

What’s working

P Michael Dickson was great, as usual. He booted the ball a total of 245 yards on four punts, an average of 61.3 yards.

What needs help

The run defense regressed after a strong performance a week earlier at Atlanta, when it allowed 39 yards after halftime. The Bills had 164 rushing yards on 34 attempts for an average of 4.8 yards per carry. James Cook had 17 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock up

CB Josh Jobe made his first career interception when he picked off Josh Allen on a short pass intended for Amari Cooper and returned it 33 yards. It was Allen’s first interception of the season and broke his streak of 300 pass attempts without a pick.

After making six tackles last week in his season debut, Jobe put up another solid performance against the Bills, with a pick, seven tackles, and a pass defensed. He could see more action in the weeks to come after being elevated from the practice in squad each of the past two games.

“It was the lone, kind of bright spot in the game,” Macdonald said. “It felt like we had a chance to really turn the momentum there. And (Jobe) had great technique on that play, and then when he had the opportunity, he took advantage of it.”

Stock down

Williams’ first miscue was a high snap on second-and-goal from the 3-yard line. The Seahawks recovered, but then faced a third-and-goal from the 22. Instead of a touchdown that would have tied the game, the Seahawks settled for a field goal.

After Seattle got the ball back on Jobe’s interception, Williams’ gaffe allowed Buffalo to make a goal-line stand.

“It most definitely starts with me on the snap,” Williams said. “I mean, my role is to be reliable and consistent. I wasn’t that.”

Injuries

DE Dre’Mont Jones injured a shoulder but returned to the game. … WR DK Metcalf (knee) was inactive.

Key number

212 — The Seahawks were outgained by 212 yards. Buffalo had 29 first downs to Seattle’s 17. The Bills went 8 of 15 on third down while the Seahawks converted 1 of 7.

Next steps

The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) next Sunday. The Rams are last in the NFC West but only a half-game out of the three-team tie for first.

