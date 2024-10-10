First test as a starter for Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is difficult Texans defense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are turning things over to Drake Maye, and his first shot will…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots are turning things over to Drake Maye, and his first shot will come against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans.

The first-round draft pick is replacing Jacoby Brissett as the starter in the hopes that he can snap the Patriots’ four-game losing streak. But he’ll have to do it against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses.

“There’s never a perfect time to make a change,” Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said this week after announcing the swap. “Every defense that we play … they all have the ability to rush and get after the quarterback. So, I don’t think there’s ever a perfect time.”

But the Texans (4-1) will pose an especially difficult challenge for Maye and the makeshift New England (1-4) offensive line that has started five different combinations in five games. Houston pressures the quarterback more than any other team in the league – 42% of dropbacks, according to NFL NextGen stats.

“It’s probably going to be a little nervous at the beginning,” Maye said this week. “I think once we settle down, we have a chance to move the football and just have fun out there. … That’s what this game is about: Don’t make it too big or the spotlight too big. Just go out there with those guys that we’ve been battling for three months since training camp, go out there and try to make some plays.”

After winning the opener and going to overtime in Week 2, the Patriots were blown out by the Jets and 49ers and lost 15-10 to Miami, another of the NFL’s worst teams. In all, Brissett has completed 79 of 135 passes for 696 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said there’s a challenge in facing an unknown such as Maye, who was 4 of 8 for 22 yards in mopup duty against the New York Jets in Week 3.

“What I’ve seen is a young, athletic quarterback who has a live arm, can move around really well in the pocket, can escape the pressures,” Ryans said. “Them, making that move, (they’re) looking for a spark for their offense, and he can provide it.”

Running game help

While starter Joe Mixon is likely to miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury, Houston’s running game could get a boost with the return of Dameon Pierce.

The third-year pro hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring in the season opener. But he has been practicing this week and Ryans said he expects him to play Sunday.

Pierce, who ran for 939 yards as a rookie in 2022, should improve a rushing attack which ranks 23rd in the NFL by averaging just 104.2 yards a game.

Stroud is excited to have Pierce back on the field.

“It is really big, I am very happy for DP,” he said. “He has worked really hard to come back.”

Special teams star

Houston kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn earned AFC special teams player of the week honors for the second time this season on Wednesday.

Fairbairn’s 59-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Texans to the victory over the Bills.

It was his eighth field goal this season of at least 50 yards, which is the most in NFL history through the first five games of a season. It’s also the most 50-yarders made in a season in franchise history.

“It’s comforting for everyone to know wherever we are, (Ka’imi) can make a play,” Ryans said.

Fairbairn loves being in those high-pressure situations.

“Whatever yardage it is, I really don’t care. I want that shot,” he said. “I think part of being good at this job is … wanting that opportunity.”

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken contributed to this story from Houston.

