Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9

We’re halfway through the fantasy football season and the hits keep coming to starting lineups. However these starts are here…

We’re halfway through the fantasy football season and the hits keep coming to starting lineups.

However these starts are here to keep you steady through what could be a tumultuous week of fantasy. I’ve also thrown in some key players to fade for good measure.

Quarterbacks

Start: Sam Darnold, Vikings vs Colts

Darnold had a relatively quiet Week 8, throwing two early TDs before effectively getting shut down the rest of the game. The matchup this week isn’t a tough one though, the Colts are just outside the top 10 QB matchups for the week, and Darnold could also get a boost in the form of TJ Hockenson. The superstar tight end has been rehabbing from a torn ACL and MCL. If he returns, he could be eased into action, but Hockenson’s presence could be a boon for the offense.

Other locks:

—Matthew Stafford at Seahawks

—Jayden Daniels at Giants

—Jalen Hurts vs Jaguars

—Baker Mayfield at Chiefs

Avoid: CJ Stroud, Texans at Jets

Stroud has had a rough few weeks without his No. 1 receiver, Nico Collins, and things are likely to be increasingly difficult this week as Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Add in the fact that the Texans will be facing the Jets stingy secondary, and you have a recipe for a shaky fantasy day.

Running backs

Start: Chase Brown, Bengals vs Raiders

Brown has worked himself into the 1A running back role for the Bengals, whittling his way past Zack Moss. Brown didn’t find much room against the Eagles in Week 8, but he did find the end zone for the second time in three games. The Raiders are a top-10 matchup for RBs, so Brown has that going for him this week, in addition to his robust role in the passing game. He’s averaging three targets a game and could see even more this week if Tee Higgins (quad) is out again.

Other locks:

—D’Andre Swift at Cardinals

—Kareem Hunt vs Buccaneers

—De’Von Achane at Bills

—Bijan Robinson vs Cowboys

Avoid: Austin Ekeler, Commanders at Giants

Ekeler just doesn’t have the ceiling he once had as the lead back for the Chargers. Now, in a secondary role to Brian Robinson Jr., Ekeler rarely sees double-digit touches and has only scored once this season. The matchup with the Giants this week is only middling, but why use your flex spot on a guy whose presence doesn’t come with palpable upside?

Wide receivers

Start: Tank Dell, Texans at Jets

Yes, I stressed avoiding CJ Stroud, if possible this week, but Dell could be the Texans’ one receiving bright spot, as the only starting receiver projected to suit up this week. Dell has had an up-and-down season as the third option in the Texans’ passing attack, but this week will be his time to shine as the main conduit through which the Houston passing attack will funnel. The matchup with the Jets isn’t favorable, but Dell moves around the field and could find the secondary’s weak spots.

Other locks:

—Jakobi Meyers at Bengals

—DeVonta Smith at Jaguars

—Puka Nacua at Seahawks

—Chris Olave at Panthers

Avoid: DJ Moore, Bears at Cardinals

Moore has had perhaps the worst season of his career from a fantasy perspective thus far, broaching double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats only once this season. These are the breaks when you’re playing alongside three other capable pass-catching options, four if you count D’Andre Swift. The Bears passing offense is shaky going into Week 9, and Moore is only one of many options in it.

Tight ends

Start: Sam LaPorta, Lions at Packers

LaPorta has been a dubious option many weeks this season, but things have looked up for him since Jameson Williams was suspended for two games. Last week, LaPorta caught all six targets for 48 yards and a score, his best line this season, and he’s primed to produce again this week. His opponent, Green Bay, is a top-10 matchup for opposing TEs, and LaPorta will be a primary red zone option in what could be a high-scoring game.

Other locks:

—Cade Otton at Chiefs

—Kyle Pitts vs Cowboys

—Zach Ertz at Giants

—Mark Andrews vs Broncos

Avoid: Hunter Henry, Patriots at Titans

Henry has thrived with the introduction of Drake Maye to the starting offense of the Patriots, either catching at least five passes, going over 90 yards receiving or catching a TD in his past three games. Maye is in concussion protocol this week though, meaning that New England could be forced to start Jacoby Brissett this week against the Titans. Henry only had one game with more than two catches prior to Maye’s turn as a starter. The Titans are also a bottom-five matchup for opposing TEs, so Henry will have his work cut out for him regardless.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.