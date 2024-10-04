Cousins throws for 509 yards, hits Hodge in OT to give Falcons 36-30 win over Bucs

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins sure earned all that money Thursday night. The $180 million quarterback threw for a career-high…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins sure earned all that money Thursday night.

The $180 million quarterback threw for a career-high 509 yards and four touchdowns, the last of them a 45-yard scoring pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime that gave the Atlanta Falcons an improbable 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“What a night,” Cousins said. “I’m exhausted.”

After a wild fourth quarter that featured a blocked field goal, a fumble and an interception, Cousins and the Falcons (3-2) got the ball back at their own 20 with 1:14 remaining in regulation and no timeouts, trailing 30-27.

Cousins completed five passes to push Atlanta to the Buccaneers 29, then hustled to the line to spike the ball with a single second left. In all the confusion, the Falcons were called for delay of game as they lined up for a tying field goal, but it didn’t cost them.

Even with the five-yard penalty, Younghoe Koo knocked it through from 52 yards to force overtime, one week after he made a 58-yarder with 2 seconds left to beat the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m proud of the grit,” Cousins said. “In this league, that’s what it takes. We were gritty tonight.”

The Falcons won the coin toss in overtime and made sure Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers (3-2) didn’t get their hands on the ball again.

Cousins connected with Drake London on a couple of passes before throwing a short one to Hodge, who broke a tackle at the 40, sliced through a gap in the secondary and raced untouched to the end zone to end the game.

The four TD passes tied Cousins’ career best, while his yardage through the air easily eclipsed his previous high of 460 with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

“The guys played hard,” coach Raheem Morris said. “They played to the end.”

After signing his big free agent deal with the Falcons, which included $100 million in guaranteed money, Cousins got off to sluggish start in Atlanta.

But he heard nothing but cheers on a night when the Falcons inducted longtime starting quarterback Matt Ryan into their Ring of Honor. The 36-year-old Cousins even swayed to the rap hit “Swag Surfin” during the postgame celebration, firmly establishing his chops in the A-T-L.

With Matty Ice cheering him on, Cousins broke Ryan’s team record for passing yards in a game (503) with one of the most prolific performances in NFL history. Only 14 quarterbacks have thrown for more yards in a game, led by Norm Van Brocklin’s mark of 554 yards that has stood since 1951.

“Outstanding,” Morris said in a succinct but fitting assessment of Cousins’ performance.

Mayfield threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Mike Evans, and Chase McLaughlin booted three field goals. The last of them was a 53-yarder that put the Buccaneers ahead 30-27 with 10:23 remaining.

Mayfield felt like he let this one slip away.

“All I care about is wins,” he said. “I’ve got to find a way to finish that game out on offense.”

The Falcons tied it with a gutty fourth-down call by Morris early in the fourth quarter.

After Tyler Allgeier was thrown for a 2-yard loss on third-and-2, the Falcons didn’t even consider a field goal from the Bucs 12.

Atlanta lined right back up and Cousins threw a pass to Darnell Mooney, who made the grab at the marker but wasn’t content with just a first down. He shook off a tackler and scooted to the end zone.

Mooney also had a 24-yard touchdown catch during a back-and-forth first half that ended with the Buccaneers up 24-17.

Both offenses ran up and down the field, combining for 488 yards, 28 first downs and just one punt over the first two quarters.

Cousins had an 18-yard touchdown pass to London, who finished with 12 catches for 154 yards. Mooney had nine receptions for 105.

“I spread it around and the players made plays,” Cousins said. “I’m grateful for the progress we’ve made. We’re getting better and better each week.”

Koo missed his first field goal of the year from 41 yards and had another attempt blocked, but he also connected from 54 and 48 yards before splitting the uprights with the tying kick.

Injury report

Buccaneers: S Tykee Smith returned to the game after being evaluated for a possible head injury. … LB Lavonte David hobbled to the sideline after taking a cut block from Falcons G Chris Lindstrom, but only missed a couple of plays. … S Jordan Whitehead walked off slowly early in the fourth quarter with a groin injury.

Falcons: CB Dee Alford left the game in the first half with a concussion. … London also took a blow to the head, but he was cleared to return before halftime. … LB Troy Andersen, the NFC defensive player of the week, did not suit up because of a knee injury.

Up next

Buccaneers: Travel to New Orleans for an NFC South game against the Saints (2-2) on Oct. 13.

Falcons: Hit the road for the first time since Week 2 when they travel up I-85 to face the division rival Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Oct. 13.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.